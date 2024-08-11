Law, Health and Technology Newsletter
Online Hate and Attacks
It's almost never the person you think it is...
Aug 11
Mr Law, Health and Technology
23
Who is to Blame for the Calls for Mass Deportations?
Tommy Robinson, Kier Starmer, Far-Right Extremists or Someone Else?
Aug 11
Mr Law, Health and Technology
17
LL Part 26: Hospital policy was to treat all the babies as if they had severe infection
When exactly can we start calling it corporate collusion, malfeasance and a cover-up?
Aug 5
Mr Law, Health and Technology
37
July 2024
LL Part 25: Level 1, Level 2, Is this the only issue?
Or was it just one of several confounding factors
Jul 25
Mr Law, Health and Technology
32
LL Part 24: Well... That happened!
Following on from our previous post in the Letby Series here.
Jul 11
Mr Law, Health and Technology
54
LL Part 23: How likely was it that the Neonates at CoCH would Survive?
Using whole-of-country maternal data for the United Kingdom
Jul 3
Mr Law, Health and Technology
31
June 2024
LL Part 22: The Trial for Baby K
The Prosecution Case
Jun 30
Mr Law, Health and Technology
48
May 2024
It Isn't a Joking Matter
Really.
May 24
Mr Law, Health and Technology
51
Letby Appeal Denied
And in other news...
May 24
Mr Law, Health and Technology
20
April 2024
How many cases have to fall apart before we start recognising the signs
How do the Me Too cases relate to the prosecution of Lucy Letby?
Apr 28
Mr Law, Health and Technology
28
The research I spearhead is still making waves
My work continues to have impact thanks to your sponsorship of this substack
Apr 23
Mr Law, Health and Technology
27
March 2024
'Lucy is Innocent' by Paul Bamford
Review and critique - Part One
Mar 30
Mr Law, Health and Technology
28
