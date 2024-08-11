Law, Health and Technology Newsletter

Online Hate and Attacks
It's almost never the person you think it is...
  
Who is to Blame for the Calls for Mass Deportations?
Tommy Robinson, Kier Starmer, Far-Right Extremists or Someone Else?
  
LL Part 26: Hospital policy was to treat all the babies as if they had severe infection
When exactly can we start calling it corporate collusion, malfeasance and a cover-up?
  
July 2024

LL Part 25: Level 1, Level 2, Is this the only issue?
Or was it just one of several confounding factors
  
LL Part 24: Well... That happened!
Following on from our previous post in the Letby Series here.
  
LL Part 23: How likely was it that the Neonates at CoCH would Survive?
Using whole-of-country maternal data for the United Kingdom
  
June 2024

LL Part 22: The Trial for Baby K
The Prosecution Case
  
May 2024

It Isn't a Joking Matter
Really.
  
Letby Appeal Denied
And in other news...
  
April 2024

How many cases have to fall apart before we start recognising the signs
How do the Me Too cases relate to the prosecution of Lucy Letby?
  
The research I spearhead is still making waves
My work continues to have impact thanks to your sponsorship of this substack
  
March 2024

'Lucy is Innocent' by Paul Bamford
Review and critique - Part One
  
