Great Article! Having been in the Medical industry for 24+ years and now segueing into IT and Cybersecurity over the past 1.5 years, the AI hype is just that. Artificial Intelligence is a computer. A computer is Artificial Intelligence; AI gets thrown around as a buzzword. What is changing is the speed of the transmission of data and moving from IPv4 protocols to IPv6 protocols as well as the capacity of that data with advanced generations of data transmission with quantum computing, but to say that AI is going to take over the world is hype from as this article mentions snake oil salespeople. People still have to man these machines and software by hand, they do not operate by themselves.

I’m trying to make my mind up about why Tony Blair & co are so keen on the tech revolution in healthcare. One big solar flare and the impact of a direct hit to the planet, like The Carrington Event, has the potential to cause serious havoc I believe. Relying on technology and deskilling specialist frontline staff, who genuinely are the ones who save lives most often, doesn’t seem very well thought out, particularly when there’s so many issues! There’s a problem when the baby gets thrown out with the bathwater sometimes I suppose, where intellectual pursuit disconnects from harsh practical reality.

