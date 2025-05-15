Law, Health and Technology Newsletter

David McArthur
May 15Edited

I have one criticism of your pieces, Dr McLachlan, they are too long - they could very easily be shorter. But that you involve yourself in cases such as Lucy's overwhelms my criticism. Lucy is but one of many, she is the headline case due to the nature of her alleged (supposed) crimes. Overturn her whole life sentence, nothing will have changed, the system will find many other victims to destroy. The uncaring, unfeeling, brutal system - populated by malign self interested human beings - will prevail.

On her inevitable release from prison Lucy's story will be the centre piece of all media, TV, newspapers, what have you. "Witch, bitch, heinous killer of babies, will be replaced with faux outrage at her conviction. There will be heavy leaders composed by serious journalists/editors denouncing all and sundry. Then these serious journos and editors will retire to the pub. Lucy Letby will in time enter the shadows, a broken and deeply distrusting young woman. She will be a better man than I if she is able to rebuild her life.

David O'Halloran
May 15Edited

Thanks for this Scott - very interesting. Thanks for the detail. In Lucy's case it seems to me, a least, that any accused is innocent until proven to be guilty and in her case the "evidence" does not ''prove'' anything at all, least of all her guilt. If "evidence" this hopeless can secure a conviction then nobody is safe from pernicious accusation, corrupt police, venal lawyers, media hacks wanting to sell salacious headlines, idiot judges, lying witnesses, and word salad experts who like the sound of their own long and meaningless words. I would not advise our daughter to ever become a nurse. Far too dangerous. Years ago a person was blown up when walking past a cash machine that exploded and was rushed to hospital. Once he was feeling better he was accused of causing the explosion. I suppose it is human nature to want to blame somebody, anybody, rather than any blame attaching to you. The true villain of this sad story feels to me like that administrator fellow ( pure speculative hypothesis of course). I suspect jealousy, racial hatred and blame shifting might be the core motivations all aided and abetted by administrative buck passing and paid for from filling by bored place holders with nothing better to do. Nobody was murdered, the unit was incompetent, Lucy took the blame so the higher ups didn't.

