Miss J A Yates
Jun 30

Poor you Scott! Persistent pain and feeling unwell is horrid. Let’s hope a very quick op, and an uncomplicated almost outpatient stay for surgery will see you on the road to recovery.

I think you’re right about the changes in ‘healthcare’, that are leading us to a place where abuse and disrespect towards some patients and not others is being normalised. The incidents I’ve experienced myself, or others have told me about, is really concerning. A culture of disrespect, lack of care, compassion and competent care is emerging and I suspect there’s another, yet to be revealed agenda at play. I initially thought it was personal or maybe to push patients to seek self funded options, based on ‘the NHS doesn’t have the resources to waste on patients like you’ comments, followed by ‘I can do so much more for you in my private practice’ etc. Then I tried to offer words of comfort to an elderly lady who had waited two weeks to see a GP, because she genuinely felt and looked ill, who then sent her packing without assessment, with ‘you’re getting old, what do you expect me to do about it’ as he showed her out, annoyed by her presence wasting his time. Another distressed, just retired acquaintance, was told to ‘sort her menopause out because it was affecting her husband’s mental health’. It took two years to diagnose his rapidly advancing dementia for which there was little to no support, let alone any compassion about the devastation it caused at a time, putting feet up on a world cruise after retirement should have been on the agenda.

On a better note, my own horrible week, has looked like this….After trying to get to at least talk to a GP about my son’s rapid onset, monster sore throat, (classic strep), fever and ‘very poorliness’, I also waited up all night for a call back, that never came until 8.30 the next morning, despite me making a nuisance of myself. Eventually the pharmacist down the road, assessed him, prescribed/dispensed antibiotics and had us out the door within less than 15 minutes! Next, an out of hours emergency dental service, several miles away, saved the day and treated me very well after about 50 calls trying to get a NHS appointment locally. The local hospital (12 minutes away) emergency service wouldn’t see me because I was out of their catchment area…..Sadly there was absolute mind numbing despair along the way because I was in serious pain. My dentist of many years dumped her NHS patients when a well known private group took over, as did others at the same time. This has created a major deficit between service demand and available provision, yet again! I’m now sick, in pain, on antibiotics reflecting on what was really on offer to us, when in need of fairly basic care, had I been able to cough up the cost of a private GP consultation, £50 on line, I’m told, or significantly more to see and get treated by a private dentist. I have to wonder if there’s something in the air or water making us sick, because the phone and internet failed at the same time! In my paranoia, I wonder if I was cancelled in an hour or 48 of greatest need!

Amat
Jun 30

Sorry for your horrible experience, often if there is a rebound effect from medication it can be worse than the initial problem. Good for you reporting the abuse you witnessed in hospital I am not surprised it happened as I think it has been happening under the surface for a long time, abuse of any kind can be subtle and hard for people to recognise but you are right conditions in the NHS is lending itself to abusive practices and I think it is becoming more overt.

