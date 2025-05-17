As I spend the day reflecting on the situation for Lucy Letby, the indigenous or native people of England and Scotland who are my ancestors, and my own rapidly deteriorating circumstances, I came across this poem first published by Percy Bysshe Shelley in 1832.
Reflect on its words in light of our shared situation.
Yes, we again need parliamentary reform. We need legal reform. Too much is rigged to maintain the status of the super elites. Perhaps not a surprise that Mary Shelley wrote Frankenstein and we seem to be in an era where Victor Frankenstein’s descendants are at work on world changing projects whose outcomes we do not know and may be unable to control.
In the UK we have a corrupt political system masquerading as a democracy, can anyone tell the difference between the political parties? It just seems to me to be a race to see which one will bring us to our knees the quickest.