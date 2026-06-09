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Neil Pryke
Jun 9

Update, Scott...Your adversities are much more than anyone should be forced to endure...Your work while employed alongside Professors Fenton and Neil is a valuable asset...Thank you for what you did, and continue to do...

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1 reply by Dr Scott McLachlan
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
Jun 9

The Lucy Letby case, and its aftermath, has exposed such incompetence as to be dangerous...no wonder the most culpable needed to find a scapegoat...

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