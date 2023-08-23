Following on from our previous post here.

As I continue to read transcripts and investigate complicated issues such as how bacterial infections can cause an increase in both insulin and insulin resistance, I paused to have a discusion with Professor Norman Fenton regarding some of the many questions arising out of the prosecution and defence evidence and resulting verdict in the Lucy Letby trial - questions which defence counsel, the judge or the jury may have omitted to ask during the trial, or questions that were asked but which the prosecution case failed to answer.

Professor Fenton became interested in the case after seeing the various media versions of this chart that was presented to the jury by the prosecution:

He tweeted about this:

Other academics and scientists have raised concerns regarding the evidence, verdict and defence provided to Lucy in court, including Professor Richard Gill:

Richard is concerned that the errors in previous 'killer nurse' cases may have been repeated here.

Relevant to that, here is a video Professor Fenton made about the whole issue of the probability that the same nurse will be on duty during a series of unusual events (this was related to the Ben Geen case):

Another scientist has also documented a number of issues with the medical evidence in the case on the Science on Trial website.

My subscribers can continue to follow the LawHealthTech analysis as I resume reviewing the medical evidence, statements and transcripts presented in court here on Law, Health and Technology.

