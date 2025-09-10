Law, Health and Technology Newsletter

Law, Health and Technology Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miss J A Yates's avatar
Miss J A Yates
1d

Scott this is all quite shocking really but helps to explain why I received endless mail about mobility aids/scooters/showers/stairlifts etc after a GP visit!

Bill Gates involvement in anything worries me now, it’s shocking to find him or his funding wrapped up in so many aspects of our lives.

What do we think about The Twin Register that appears to have been collated by Asma Khalil? How is that going to be used?

Is The Tony Blair Institute any where near our health records and data collection? We know he advocated for the digital future of healthcare and roll out of digital id….but how will this play out on the frontline? I personally find it terrifying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leynia's avatar
Leynia
1h

Also disconcerting but unsurprising Tim Spector's involvement in this privacy garbage. Anyone with a commercial interest would jump right in to the pool.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mr Law, Health and Technology
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture