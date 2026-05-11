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jk's avatar
jk
May 11

Great substack....free Lucy.....go after the Drs, they are negligent and they started this train rolling....to cover their ____

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Evelyn K. Brunswick's avatar
Evelyn K. Brunswick
May 11

My immediate reaction is - what a fucking bastard son of a bitch. I can't fucking stand coercive controllers (personal experience) or abusers (personal experience). I'm also aware of defence barristers who use this sort of coercive control/gaslighting tactics on victims of rape to cast doubt on her testimony (hence the woeful conviction rate) - so it's not just bias against defendants we're talking about here.

Ironically, this lends more weight to my conspiracy theory that pretty much everyone involved in the case was working together to get her convicted. Rhetorical questions - why didn't Ben Myers raise an objection to that line of questioning? Why didn't the judge caution him about the line of questioning? Even at the time I thought that the defence would have to be actually putting in the effort to be as incompetent as they clearly were.

I love your presentation of the courtroom as dramaturgy. As such, when you described the guy's cross examination it was done so well that I felt my blood boiling. Empathy with the innocent victim in the case, obviously, but righteous anger at evil. Because it goes beyond the prosecution simply lying. They are manipulating, but most importantly - they were doing it knowingly and intentionally.

I think if you continue that theme in your book then it will be seriously good - and furthermore, you will engage people's emotions (as you did mine), and as a result you will create a lot more sympathy for Lucy than if you were to solely focus on medical science. Obviously there should be enough medical science in there (explained in a way a layperson could understand), but you should definitely retain the underlying emotional play of the whole thing. Humans are emotional creatures, after all, and they see and understand the world through stories.

And I guess we don't really have proper justice in Britain, precisely because of the adversarial method. Here on the continent it's different, and justice is (most of the time, at least) about simply establishing the facts and making the appropriate judgement. I think that absent professional jurors who are knowledgeable, and immune to manipulation, there is a lot to criticise about the jury system, given how easy it is to manipulate (or even rig, if necessary). Yes, judges too can be bought and paid for, but I would rather take my chances with an impartial judge than an easily manipulated, scientifically ignorant jury.

And for what it's worth, I think there should be far harsher laws (and a vetting system perhaps) to prevent these evil gaslighting barristers from practicing the law. Especially seeing as they're the ones who end up as judges.

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