In reply to my last Letby post, many of you responded either publicly or privately to tell me that in spite of the censorious experience with my opioid book, I should still write my Letby book. During last week I dusted off my notes, and looked at the two chapters I had already drafted up. What I am going to do today, is offer you the opportunity to experience the structure and tone of the book I had been gearing up to write through an excerpt from one of those early chapters. Bear in mind that what you will now read was a very early draft of the main argument of one chapter, from a book that would likely have a dozen or more chapters - each focusing on a key issue. Just like a movie trailer, this small sample is only meant to tease you with a key theme or plot point. And a lot has been left out, especially from my analysis and conclusions but also for brevity I am omitting the case comparison. All that understood, I eagerly await your comments.

Prologue

Most observers remain blissfully unaware that much of what goes on in the courtroom is less about truth-seeking and more about appearances. That the courtroom is a theatre. A stage where the words of the actors, the legal counsel, are usually carefully chosen and intended to influence the decision-making process of the trier of fact; whether that role be filled by judge alone or the twelve lay members of an empanelled jury. During my own legal training I observed several of these courtroom dramas; choreographed plays laid bare before the open court. I have watched as evidence was produced and decisions were handed down on everything from seemingly trivial and mundane matters like minor speeding offences, through to complicated multi-day and even multi-fixture fraud, family court and international Hague trials. Several have stuck with me over the years, but none more than the time I spent watching the trial of British nurse, Lucy Letby.

What I saw during the Letby trial compelled me to read further. To consume hundreds of pages of transcripts, review complicated and distressing clinical evidence, and has even led me to write. Some who pick up this book are doing so because you have read the series of articles I wrote on the Letby case on my Law, Health and Technology Substack. While this book will draw on some of the timelines, analysis and articles found there, it will also do much more. While reviewing the evidence and helping you, the reader, to decide for yourself whether Lucy Letby did or did not have a case to answer, it will also introduce you to the law and legal process. It will open your eyes to the rules and procedures that form the structure; the acts, scenes and soliloquies of the play. It will discuss how and where the script commonly deviates from the story; those now-frequent examples where modern justice has ceased to be blind, fair and impartial. And through comparison to other more minor and, perhaps to us on the outside, mundane cases I witnessed, it will do all this while showing that it isn’t just the high stakes so-called capital crimes of the century like those Lucy Letby stood accused of that have been going off-script.

Chapter Two: She’s a liar!

June 9, 2023 - Lucy’s cross-examination by Nicholas Johnson KC

After several escalating parleys with Lucy regarding her relationship with one of the doctors on the unit, Doctor A, prosecutor Nicholas Johnson shifted his gaze from his notes on the lectern in front of him to look directly at Letby.

“You have deliberately misled this jury about your background, haven’t you?” was his rejoinder as he first indicated in the general direction of, before turning his head to glance directly at, the jury box.

“No.” Lucy replied, struggling to relate this harsh and overly broad question with the more direct questions of last few minutes. It sounded to her like he was accusing her of lying to the jury, but about what?

“You have deliberately misled them about your circumstances following your suspension from that unit, haven’t you?”

“No.” She replied again.

“And you have also deliberately misled them about the circumstances of your arrest, haven’t you?”

“No.”

“Well, just remind us about what happened when you were arrested.” Johnson countered, without actually identifying which of the three times she was arrested that he wanted her to recount.

“What do you mean?” Lucy asked, confusion written all over her face.

“You really don’t remember?” Johnson challenged, glancing around at various different faces in the court room, seemingly hoping they saw what he believed he saw; that he had rattled Lucy.

“You want me to describe how I was arrested?” Lucy asked.

“Yes. How awful it was. And why it was so awful.”

“I’ve already explained that once.” Lucy responded.

“Yes. Well. It was a long time ago and I’d like you to remind us please.” The prosecutor replied, sweeping his right arm out and indicating towards the entire courtroom.

“They knocked at my door at 6 o’clock in the morning and they arrested me.” Lucy said in a tone half-way between resignation and exasperation. This was generally true of the first two occasions she had been arrested. In both instances police had arrived, first at her own house and the second time at her parents, in the early hours of the morning at around 6am.

“And how were you dressed when you left the house?” Johnson asked her, seeming to come to what he was really after.

“I think I had a nightie on, and then a tracksuit bottom and top and trainers.” Lucy replied. It is possible that, given the early hour, she did have a nightie on under the Lee Cooper tracksuit when she was arrested the first time. However, it cannot be contested that she was in her bedclothes, her pyjamas, when she was awoken and arrested the second time.

“Oh, but you told the jury you were taken away in your nightwear. In your pyjamas I think was how you put it.”

“Yes.”

“You were taken away in a blue Lee Cooper leisure suit, weren’t you?” Johnson demanded, referencing the clothing Lucy was wearing on the first occasion she was arrested.

“I don’t recall exactly. I just know I had a nightie on.” Lucy responded.

“Do you want me to show you a video of it?” Johnson admonished.

“No.” Lucy replied.

“Well. I ask you again. You were taken away in a blue Lee Cooper leisure suit, weren’t you?” Johnson demanded.

“Yes.” Lucy responded, clearly withdrawing in her seat.

“On 10 June 2019, when you answered the door, you answered in your nightie.” Johnson swept straight into his next challenge of Lucy’s veracity, but at least he was now being specific about the particular arrest.

“No. I didn’t answer the door in 2019.” Lucy replied.

“Oh. You’ve got a very clear memory of this then, haven’t you?” Johnson riposted with barely concealed disdain.

“Yes. I remember this through the... the arrests. Yes.”

“When the police came face-to-face with you, you had a nightie on, didn’t you?”. What Johnson left unsaid was that when police came face-to-face with her during that second arrest, they had entered her bedroom at her parent’s house and awoken her.

“In 2019?” Lucy asked.

“Yes.” Johnson replied,

“I had my pyjamas on, yes.” Lucy stated confidently.

“No.” Johnson argued. “You had a nightie on.”

“Okay.” Lucy replied, the distinction between calling her sleepwear a nightie or pyjamas seeming not to land with her.

“Do you want to see a video?” Johnson challenged, bluntly.

“No.”

“Do you remember having a nightie on?” Johnson asked.

“I can’t recall specifically which night. I was in bed.” Lucy replied. Johnson’s manipulation was clearly making her doubt herself.

“Do you remember what you left the house wearing?”

“Um... No. I know I was unable to get dressed, and I think I took a dressing gown as well.”

“You put your blue Lee Cooper leisure suit on again, didn’t you?” Johnson demanded.

“Yes.” Lucy said, resigned but clearly confused.

“Then you asked them to let you put your dressing gown on over the Lee Cooper leisure suit, didn’t you?”

“Yes.” At this point, the look on Lucy’s face suggested she didn’t know what to say and was just saying what the prosecutor clearly wanted to hear.

“So you weren’t taken away in your pyjamas, were you?”|

“No.”

“And you remember this, don’t you?”

“Yes.”

“And why did you lie to the jury about it?”

“I don’t know.”

“You don’t know?” Johnson rejoindered. What advantage were you looking for by telling the jury that you were taken away by the police in your pyjamas? What benefit was there?” He demanded.

“Because that’s what happened on the first time. That was how quickly everything happened.” She replied, almost pleading. The prosecutor had clearly gotten her confused and doubting herself about events she experienced and had been, almost, certain about.

“No, no.” The prosecutor admonished. “On the first time you were taken away in your blue Lee Cooper... Do you want to watch the video?” It was clear that prosecutor Johnson was becoming increasingly emboldened as Lucy’s confusion and emotional restraint diminished.

“You are a very calculating woman, aren’t you, Lucy Letby?”

“No.” Lucy responded, again confused.

“You tell lies deliberately, don’t you?”

“No.”

“And the reason you tell lies is to try to get sympathy from people, isn’t it?”

“No.”

“You try to get attention from people, don’t you?”

“No.”

“In killing these children, you got quite a lot of attention, didn’t you?”

“I didn’t kill the children.”

*** *** ***

During cross-examination, skilled prosecutors use many different strategies to expose inconsistencies in a defendant’s story, and to compare and contrast aspects of the defendant’s prior statements to police with the testimony they are providing now. Often, they will vary the chronology of events or focus on irrelevancies such as what someone was wearing, the weather, or the colour of their eyes. They may even adopt an argumentative or hostile approach towards the defendant in order to elicit an angry or emotional response. These challenges are a common and even necessary approach for putting the prosecution case directly to the defendant.

However, prosecutors with fewer ethics or weaker cases have used high-pressure cross-examination tactics to make even honest and potentially innocent defendants appear deceptive or inconsistent. Yet, under both common law and the evidence statues of many jurisdictions, protections are afforded to any witness, even the defendant, from misleading, harassing, repetitive, intimidatory or vexatious cross-examination. Even if unintentional, there is very real potential for prosecutors to stray from their role assisting the court through fair argument that validly challenges the defendant’s evidence into something that either asserts facts that are not in evidence, or completely mischaracterises those facts that are. This approach is often made more successful in combination with other less professional practices, including those that cross the boundaries of prosecutorial misconduct such as withholding evidence.

During heated exchanges while challenging a defendant’s testimony, some prosecutors have outright accused that defendant of lying, while others have gone on to caution the jury that in believing the defendant’s version of events, they must equally also believe that police and other prosecution witnesses have lied. Finally, some prosecutors have made statements that effectively vouch for the veracity of their own witnesses, effectively telling the jury that when testimony is in contention, it is the defence witnesses who must have lied. Multiple appellate cases in different jurisdictions have established that prosecutors using these pejorative ‘somebody must be lying’ arguments unfairly prejudice the defendant,.

To avoid these prosecutorial practices, most defence barristers advise their client not to testify during a trial. However, this too can become a double-edged sword. What you avoid on the first pass often ends up being used to severely hurt you later on. This is because while judges in some jurisdictions including Australia and the United States generally cannot instruct a jury that the defendant’s reticence to take the stand is or may be evidence of guilt, they often do provide a more carefully worded comment advising the jury that the defendant’s silence is a factor they can consider when deliberating on the case. Thus, negative attention will almost always be drawn to the defendant’s choice not to testify. Even worse and in exceptional circumstances where the prosecution case is entirely reliant on circumstantial evidence that, it is contended, only the defendant can refute, a judge may be allowed to tell the jury they can more safely infer the defendant’s guilt from their choice not to take the stand. This, for no other reason than that the defendant exercised their right to remain silent and the absence, therefore, of their explanation for the evidence. This Weissensteiner Direction was routinely admonished as shifting the burden of proof from the prosecution to the defence. While this claim was denied, the direction itself is rarely used today due to the impression of bias it creates.

Finally, if a prosecutor actually advances the claim a defendant has lied as circumstantial evidence of guilt, it may become necessary for the judge to protect both the eventual verdict the jury will deliver and the defendant from being convicted on their lies alone by giving the jury a Lucas Direction. With a Lucas Direction: (i) the lie must be clearly proven; (ii) the defendant is most likely lying for an innocent reason such as embarrassment, fear or in panic rather than out of guilt; and (iii) the prosecution has actively invited the jury to infer guilt from the lie.

During just the single day that the cross-examination excerpt on the preceding pages occurred, Nicholas Johnson unequivocally accused Lucy of lying at least five times. Indeed, as Lucy’s barrister Ben Myers pointed out during his final summation on June 27, 2023, Nicholas Johnson not only accused Lucy of lying many times, he had described aspects of the prosecution case as binary choices; that either Lucy was lying, or the prosecution witnesses were. Essentially, what we see throughout is that at any time where Lucy’s statements or testimony doesn’t perfectly align or agree with those of the doctors who raised the original police complaint, the neonate’s parents, or the prosecution’s overarching theory that Lucy was a murderer, Nicholas Johnson accused her of wholesale lying or making stuff up. Often, he does this on nothing more than that one other person remembers some version of events differently to Lucy and in a way that casts a bad light on her. Meanwhile, he often ignored or at least failed to draw the jury’s attention to the fact that there may have been three or four versions of that same event described into the record, with each witness’ recollection being entirely different as to that particular key point.

July 3, 2018 - Lucy’s First Arrest

The slim twenty-eight-year-old blonde woman stepped into the vestibule at the front of the small unassuming terrace house at 41 Westbourne Road, Chester. She had been quite pleased when she purchased the house only two years before, not even minding that it backed onto the large cemetery and Chester crematorium. Lucy was dressed in a blue Lee Cooper tracksuit over a long dark top. She was responding to several loud knocks issued from the outer door less than a minute before. It was only 6am and much of the street was still in shadow. It was early enough that most people would either still be in bed, or those with day jobs were waking and preparing to leave for work.

After closing the internal timber door to keep the warmth in, she opened the white polyurethane outer door to find a tall gentleman standing before her holding out a plastic card.

“Hello. Lucy, is it?”

“Yes,” she replied.

“Hello. My name’s [redacted] from Cheshire Police. Is it okay to step in for two seconds?”

Without pause, she immediately responded. “Er… Yes”

“Yeah. Thank you”

As he followed her into the house, he enquired whether there was anyone else at home. Lucy replied that her dad was upstairs. A female uniformed police officer began an informal search of the house looking for other occupants.

Shortly after and fighting back tears, the unintimidating young woman in the blue tracksuit was escorted in handcuffs through the same vestibule and out into the waking street. This was when Lucy first realised there were several police cars and vans parked up and down the street on either side of her small driveway. A waiting female police officer placed Lucy in the back seat of an unmarked silver Ford hatchback parked in front of the neighbouring house.

This was the first of three times that young Lucy would be arrested. She would be held in police custody for three days, repeatedly questioned for hours at a time, and was not bailed and released until late on July 6, 2018.

June 10, 2019 - Lucy’s Second Arrest

A bald, bearded man in a dark suit intruded loudly into her bedroom doorway. The detective had been preceded by a tall female uniformed officer, who turned on the ceiling light and positioned herself on Lucy’s right between the bed and the wardrobe. Lucy had been asleep and, in her waking confusion, rose only slightly such that her ashen face and shoulders barely showed over the light blue and white striped Winnie the Pooh duvet. Squinting out through sleepy eyes and unable to fully focus without her glasses, Lucy appeared to hold the bedclothes in front of her like a shield. All of this, her cowering behind the Disney duvet, her inability to focus and the pallid look of confusion, made her seem child-like and timid. Lucy looked more like an animal caught in headlights on a moonless night than the highly trained and self-assured neonatal nurse many had known her to be.

“Hi Lucy. Sorry that we’ve come around so early and woken you up. I’m [redacted] from Chester MIT – the major investigation team. I’m arresting you on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.”

“You do not have to say anything but it may harm your defence if you do not mention when questioned something which you later rely on in court. Anything you do say may be given in evidence.

“I appreciate it’s quite a shock,” He continued in a clearly practiced and emotionally detached drawl. “What we need for you to do now Lucy is we need for you to get up and get yourself dressed.”

With her heart racing, the pale and confused young woman who could barely keep her eyes open was taken from her parent’s house. She was escorted to awaiting police vehicles and in contradiction to the police detective’s spoken direction that she was going to be allowed to get herself dressed, she was led away still clothed in the dark coloured nightie and light-grey blanket hoodie she had been wearing in bed only minutes before. Her mother, who had started crying as police entered the home, could still be heard crying.

Stills of the July 10, 2019 arrest captured from police-worn body camera footage released by detectives to Netflix – As Lucy Letby was awoken (top), told she was under arrest (middle), and eventually escorted from the house in her sleepwear (bottom).

*** *** ***

Whether Nicholas Johnson was: (i) being intentionally scattershot; (ii) confused; (iii) playing fast and loose with the facts; (iv) legitimately testing Lucy’s memory of events; (v) trying to rattle her to see if he could trigger an emotional outburst; or (vi), intentionally misleading the jury and Lucy in order to create confusion and manufacture the impression she had lied when she hadn’t, we may never know. However, we should question in hindsight whether he may have crossed a professional conduct or ethical line. Perhaps most incredible is the fact that in Lucy’s original testimony that Johnson was calling back to, she used the word pyjamas but never once mentioned nightie. It is Johnson who first mentions nightie during her cross-examination when he begins the line of questioning that accuses her of lying about it. He plants the notion that she was wearing a nightie and Lucy, ever eager to please and clearly trying not to contradict or argue with him, simply follows where he leads.

Johnson’s actions could at best be characterised as manipulating the situation to turn Lucy into a pariah, casting her out to be vilified, and sadly the mainstream media and general public’s response was entirely predictable. The media began by simply reporting that she lied to the jury about being taken away in pyjamas. This was followed with reporting that proclaimed everything and anything she said to be a lie. Even when she agreed with police that she and the other nursing staff were concerned that there was a rise in deaths based on previous years, this was incredibly reported under headlines of the sickening moment nurse lies to police. And when she wasn’t lying, she was both acting and lying. Songs were even sung about the pyjama lie Johnson had supposedly, but hadn’t really, caught Letby in. Members of the general public came to question whether everything Lucy had said was untrue.

Johnson had access to video evidence of Lucy being arrested and taken away in her pyjamas just as she had claimed that he chose not to make available to the jury or general public. He used that gap in our collective knowledge to implicate Lucy as a liar and if Netflix had never gotten access to the police bodycam footage of the second arrest we would never have known. He used misdirection to further incriminate Lucy, introducing the idea that it was a nightie rather than pyjamas that he claimed she had lied about. Especially given that both her first and second arrests occurred at around or just after 6am and it was reasonable to assume she might have had a nightie on under either or both outfits she was arrested in. Save for location and that she was in bed asleep the second time, both events shared enough similarity in time and emotion that it was almost certain he would be able to get her confused enough to doubt even her own mind. Relying on the weak inferences that could be drawn from a purely circumstantial case and lacking any single item of concrete evidence, attacking Lucy’s credibility seemed to have been the prosecutor’s last best hope. Perhaps even his only hope. Some might consider manufacturing belief that Lucy was a liar was good lawyering, while others might prefer to call it malfeasance. Either way, and with that 20/20 clarity that only comes from hindsight, it seems almost certain that the bias against Lucy it created was entirely intentional. Tactics like this suggest the prosecution case was less about finding truth...

... and more a demonstration of absolute stagecraft.