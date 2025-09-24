Law, Health and Technology Newsletter

Law, Health and Technology Newsletter

Alan Richards
Sep 25

Excellent work. A few observations

- I have a pre-paid card from a large European banking startup. When my passport that I had used for ID expired, they pestered me almost daily to renew it. This was during Covid lockdown so I couldn’t really be bothered. This would have escalated to them closing my account. The KYC regulations only require a one time verification, not real-time 24/7.

- my email hosting service recently forgot to renew my domain name with the domain register resulting in email being down for a few days. I discovered that some apps including LinkedIn do a real-time check on email address status.

- I invested in a startup which pivoted into ID verification. They have a liveness test which detects use of photos and scans.

- there’s a lot of competition from startups in the ID verification space and not all of them will survive. It makes me wonder what will happen to the data they have collected when they fail. It won’t be long before this stuff is for sale on the dark web.

- governments have a habit of trusting new technology without doing sufficient testing. This was obvious in the pandemic when they couldn’t understand the simple concept of false positives produced by medical tests.

biscuit
Sep 28

According to Daniel shen Smith the 'blackbeltbarrister' on YouTube he clearly states digital ID can only be done if a new law is passed. So fear not no way will the commons and Lords pass that bill.

The last attempt is still available on the statute book although repealed. That gives you an idea of what they really want the ID to do.

