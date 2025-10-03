Law, Health and Technology Newsletter

Law, Health and Technology Newsletter

Is commbank a large bank there? People really shouldn’t t be trusting any of these institutions why cash is king. Pull most of your shit out. Let them borrow none of it. Let them lock none of it up. Digital

Currency is a con waiting to happen where they will steal everyone’s money.

Serendipitously this article appeared in The Daily Sceptic yesterday, and which seems to triangulate with your experience.

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/10/02/debanking-hasnt-gone-away/

Banks are becoming overzealous in jumping on accounts either because they are genuinely being pressured by Regulators to police money laundering more assiduously, or they are implementing a cancellation policy based on whether your values align with theirs. If the latter that comes from higher up the food chain and smacks of conspiracy.

So you might need to consider whether your banking problems exist because you are on a list somewhere made up of troublemakers.

My concern is if it’s the latter how much easier it will be to mess up people’s lives when Digital ID is fully implemented in the UK.

