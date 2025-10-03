Well, folks... I can say it has been an interesting 24 hours.

As I mentioned in yesterday’s article, only a few hours before I published CommBank had yet-again managed to lock thousands of people out of their accounts due to a *cough ‘technical issue’ and for at least the third time in less than a year, as best as I can tell (here). While all those customers suffered the indignity of not being able to pay for necessities like fuel and food or withdraw cash for most of yesterday (here), CommBank themselves downplayed the issue, describing it as being limited to only 7,000 netbanking customers (here). Curiously though, I and several of my readers checked CommBank’s own service updates page and even, as shown in the screenshot below, during the height of the issue when news media around the world were reporting it, CommBank were reporting no issues at all!

See… no mention of the issue that was locking thousands out of their accounts

That in and of itself is misleading and deceptive conduct. It is effectively saying “Look at us, we are awesome. Our systems are working perfectly!” even as thousands of customers are locked out of their accounts due to a glitch that very likely began in the software platform operated by their clearly overzealous Fraud department.

Like Pinocchio, CommBank’s nose just keeps growing

A Twitter X user pointed me to this article published yesterday morning (UK time) in the Daily Mail. The irony attached to this article is two-fold - firstly because a different journalist who contacted me in the hour before that article ran said they had called CommBank for comment on my situation and, after being told that CommBank ‘don’t comment on individual customer circumstances’ (leaving aside all those articles I linked to yesterday where CommBank were happy to throw customers under a bus and blame the customer for events that led to their missing money), CommBank sought to blame the poor training of a call centre employee who was employed in a call centre ‘overseas’.

Okay... So in spite of the fact that when your call connects to the CommBank customer line you are boldly told that “all our customer service and call centre staff are 100% located in Australia,” does that mean CommBank are suggesting that the incompetent person who potentially breached Australian financial regulations in his dealing with me and my account issue that called himself Daniel is one of these Indian call centre staff?

Pinocchio’s nose is growing yet longer!

But... it is what happened between 11:00pm and midnight last night UK time (8:00am-9:00am Sydney time) that is really telling.

I embedded a tracking pixel in yesterday’s article (now removed). That tiny white tracking pixel referred back to a secure webserver that I hosted elsewhere, and where the IP address or domain of the reader’s computer was located in Australia it triggered a fairly common script to collect browser and device data from the reader’s computer (similar to but far less invasive as those used by Amazon, Facebook and practically every website you visit - and indeed even CommBank themselves). Between 09:44 GMT when I published yesterday’s article detailing my interactions with CommBank and the first email from someone at CommBank just before 23:20 GMT (8:20am Sydney time), the browser and device data of seventeen separate computers that appear to live in three separate internal domains of CommBank accessed my article - and, as best as I can tell, five of those computers live behind the public-facing router of CommBank’s headquarters in central Sydney.

Just before 8:20am Sydney time I received the first of three emails from a cba.com.au email account. This first email in very brief and unctuously placating terms simply apologised for the fact that I felt upset at how I had been treated by the bank’s customer service and fraud staff - the classic false or non-apology apology that was clearly all about avoiding any implication of accountability and shifting the blame on me for how I felt, rather than the actual failings of the bank’s staff. However, notably missing from this email was any intention to put things right and ensure it doesn’t happen again... or, more importantly, to restore my access to what was my own money.

A little over eighteen minutes later at 8:38am a nondescript autogenerated email advised me that my netbanking access had been restored.

Now, you may be forgiven for thinking that the second email was simply the fraud team putting things right as part of business as usual... except something else happened that tells me someone somewhere up the chain in CommBank issued some instructions. The second email was followed by a third email which was verified when I later logged into the netbanking app - advising that the information of the customer service person who told me a ‘visa debit’ type card was not a thing the bank did was... you guessed it...

Entirely wrong!

Someone had ordered that a debit Mastercard (same thing, different name) be generated for my account.

The question that naturally follows is this:

Is the training CommBank provide to customer service staff: (a) so profit hungry and greed motivated that they instruct staff to manipulate customers into taking out actual credit cards when they ask for a Visa debit/Mastercard; (b) so lacking that customer service staff don’t actually know what products and services the bank can provide; or (c) are the staff actually so incredibly dim that they are unable to generalise from the concept Visa debit and get to the identical concept debit Mastercard?

Maybe it’s a little of all three?

At this point I decided to follow through on the final paragraph of yesterday’s article and move the funds in my CommBank account out. However, and again, here’s where CommBank doubles down on criminalising legitimate customers with overzealous and ignorant fraud nonsense. Even after their system had acknowledged checking with the receiving bank to see that the account I was moving the funds to was in my name - CommBank’s fraud software incredibly refused to transfer the funds, told me that they were taking the funds (which were immediately removed from my account), and then sent me two emails telling me that I would no longer have access to my money until they decided whether I was allowed to transfer my own money as I had said I would. This was followed by a call asking me why I was removing almost the entire balance of the account.

I see it this way.

CommBank are like that sleazy middle manager guy called Bob who works in your office. All the girls who work there know to steer clear of him but the naïve new girl that just started this week doesn’t get the memo. She accepts an invitation from Bob to a dinner date and that night he takes her to a nice 3- or 4-star restaurant and spends maybe $250 on her. Everything seems okay until he walks her to her door. At that point, and rather than learning from his own fear response to previous incidents where he was investigated by police for allegedly forcing himself on Belinda from accounting (no charges laid for lack of evidence), and that time he tried to feel up the skirt of the young receptionist at the Christmas party and she resigned the next day for fear of having to be anywhere near him ever again, Bob waits until the new girl opens her door and they kiss goodnight to try and push her through the door so that he can ‘collect’ on his ‘investment’.

Like Bob, CommBank are not learning from each of these incredibly shameful and destructive incidents. CommBank get up each day and double down - each time engaging in a virtual, financial kind of sexual assault on the customer and taking it a little further than the last time to see whether they can get away with it.

Sorry Bob... err, I mean CommBank. Bit of an own goal, no? Just transfer my money and crawl back under your rock. Like the young receptionist in the analogy above I am not willing to hang around for your third attempt at using me to play ‘stink finger’.