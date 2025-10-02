When most people in Australia at least use the term thieving bank, they are usually referring to the propensity of banks to come up with reasons for compounding fees - that is, fees charged on top of fees - in order to drain your account dry. They are not generally referring to a bank that actually locks the account holder out of their account and takes all their hard-earned money.

Except, it seems… when they are discussing Australia’s Commonwealth Bank.

Until this week I was unaware that the Commonwealth Bank (CommBank) brand has become synonymous online with a true thieving bank - an entity that for often specious and made-up reasons capriciously treats its customers, a Bank’s reason for existing, as criminals.

Stories describing similar incidents to the one I will recount here have sprung up, that show the Commonwealth Bank are leaning quite far out over their skis in order to come up with novel ways to malign their customers and withdraw access to what is the customer’s own funds.

For example, Louis Christopher in May this year was locked out of his account while staff in CommBank’s fraud department made invasive and unreasonable and potentially commercially sensitive demands for information about how the research company founder and long-standing customer made his income, whether he was storing money as cash at home, and why he was making transactions to particular commercial partners and entities. Demands that were well outside their purview as a bank account provider.

Other complaints include CommBank holding prepaid travel bank card amounts to ransom, entire TikTok threads of people recanting their stories of how CommBank staff mistreated them and/or closed their accounts - sometimes with little warning and without making the funds in those accounts available, and the fact that CommBank often scores very low or at the lowest in customer service reviews.

There are also whole Reddit and Facebook threads like this one and this other one, where people discuss CommBank’s fraud department locking them out of their accounts while they are overseas and making unreasonable demands that they fly home and attend a branch to be ‘verified’ before they can again have access to their own money, charging pensioners thousands in fees on what are supposed to be fee free accounts, and capriciously closing customer accounts because of who the bank’s fraud department erroneously believe you might have sent money to or received money from.

And all of these issues are outside of the ‘glitches’ the bank’s overzealous software has that have locked thousands of people out of there accounts en masse in the last 12-18 months (here and here). Apparently only five hours before I sat down to write this article today tens of thousands of CommBank customers in Australia found their netbanking and ATM access was again ‘out’.

Yet, has CommBank’s overzealous and capricious fraud department actually been preventing bank fraud? It appears not when you look at the number of headlines where CommBank customers relate how the Bank were sometimes even facilitating the fraudsters, only to blame the customers and tell them it was their fault that the scammers took their money (here, here and here).

Taken together, all of this gives an extremely poor impression for what should really be Australia’s national bank.

My Story

I have been an on-and-off CommBank customer since I was maybe seventeen. While I have had cheque and savings accounts, I don’t believe I have ever had a credit facility through them, and given that I have been working overseas for most of the last two decades, I haven’t really been a recent customer.

That changed last week when I re-opened my account with them to prepare for a move back to Australia’s seemingly upheaval filled shores. During the first of four phone calls I re-established myself with the bank seemingly without issue - which required them sending a link to my UK phone and me providing them with up-to-date versions of my 100 points of ID (including Aussie Driver’s License and Passport) and setting up new netbanking passwords etc. Everything seemed fine. I then proceeded to have an amount of money transferred from the UK to this new account so that there would be money available there when I arrived, and so that there would be funds for me to give to my brother, who is helping me get situated, to make living arrangements for me and get my possessions out of storage there.

During a second phone call I asked about getting something like a Visa Debit card - because I still have a few trips I am supposed to make and normal Australian debit cards don’t tend to work overseas. These trips ironically include the fact that I am supposed to give a talk and sit on a panel on the use of Forensic Statistics in court cases at the International Statistical Institute (ISI) conference in The Hague next week, followed by my presenting my Triple Helix evaluation of knowledge transfer and collusion between the triumvirate of government, academia and industry at the IEEEs Triple Helix conference at Tecnologico de Monterrey in Mexico on my way to Australia.

The lass I spoke to said that she didn’t believe CommBank did a visa debit card, and that her suggestion was to apply for a normal visa card and simply move the money from the bank account into the card that I wanted to access while overseas. So… I did exactly what she suggested.

Except it was at this point that CommBank decided to make me the latest victim in their overzealous Fraud Department lock-out and steal scam. The Fraud department decided to close my account and, during the course of three more calls, some that I have recorded, have seemingly given me different excuses that ranged from: (i) “there was a fraudulent application for a credit card on my account” - no, I made that application based on the advice of your staff; (ii) “there is something wrong with your app - what exact phone device are you using?” - apparently their smart device fingerprinting software hidden in their app doesn’t like that my GrapheneOS phone sandboxed the CommBank app and won’t let it traipse around my device and access the GPS hardware or random data and records in other parts of the filesystem; and (iii) they then speciously claimed that they hadn’t collected my ID - no, the process to re-establish my bank account had required me to provide up-to-date ID and I still have the email your system sent to my phone with the link in it to provide the ID documents.

In the fourth and most lengthy call a CommBank Fraud team staffer who claimed his name was Daniel made each of the three claims above at different times - some more than once, and each time he has a different answer for why he is right and I am wrong. He then proceeded to claim that I needed to yet again provide my ID, and that I should send it to an email account “appfraud@cba.com.au” - never mind that even in today’s encryption-conscious world that email is hugely insecure. The irony of the fact that he had used my Australian Driver’s License, one of the ID documents he claimed not to have, as one of the things to identify me when he started the call didn’t seem to dawn on him - not even when I pointed it out to him. Which tells me this was just more hoop jumping nonsense. Anyone would think the Fraud team gets a percentage of the customer accounts they seize or something?

In a fifth call - last night, my time - I was again taken through a process to identify me using ID documents that Daniel claimed not to have - only to hear snickering on the phone when it was transferred to the Fraud team. Clearly, this process of getting people to take hostage images with their ID isn’t about verifying the customer, it’s about amusing the Fraud team staff. I can see why some in those forum links above misspell the CommBank name as C#ntBank.

In any event I simply want my money back. After that I am more than happy to bank with anyone else but CommBank. Should someone in CommBank grow a conscience, feel free to contact me on the phone number linked to my account and I will give you the account details to return the money to my UK account where you know it came from in the first place. I know that you know the money came from a UK bank account in my name because the bank that sent it to you have provided me with a letter for each of the two deposits showing that they verified me as the sender and intended recipient to you.

After all, it’s my money, not yours.