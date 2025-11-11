Law, Health and Technology Newsletter

Guy Montag, E-451
Nov 11

"...as you will see, the flaws don’t invalidate the conclusions we can draw from the data in the way the HFHS senior pro-vaccine and pro-pharma doctors would like you to believe."

Dr. McLachlan only addressed Dr. Scott's criticism. However, Henry Ford Health claimed there were five specific "fatal flaws."

On October 7th, “Detroit Free Press” reporter Kristen Shamus interviewed Henry Ford Health executive Christine Cole Johnson (Chair of Public Health Science)*17 After “vetting” the study submitted by her subordinate co-author Lois Lamerato, Dr. Johnson described what she alleged were “multiple problems with the design” … “flaws in research” [three of the five flaws listed in the HFH 10/26 press release that accused the filmmakers of defamation*7].

Following the Oct 12th premiere of the documentary “An Inconvenient Study,” the HFH PR folks put out a revised press release*29 adding “Myth #5” that referred readers to that DFP interview “for more on our perspective.”

These “flaws” were first reported by “Washington Post” reporter Lauren Weber, who tweeted (9/11/25) a screenshot of the “flaws in the study, according to Henry Ford Health” x.com/LaurenWeberHP/sta…

Afterwards, on Sept 20th, I responded to Lauren Weber on X with the following tweets:

Point #0: "In the end, this report was not published because it did not even come close to meeting the rigorous scientific standards we [Henry Ford] demand—not because of the results." Really? None of their specific points hold up (see #1-5). And, the study design followed the 2015 CDC guidelines on studying the safety of the vax schedule. cdc.gov/vaccine-safety/…

Point #1: “The unvaccinated patient sample was vastly different than the vaccinated sample, with more males, more white children, less prematurity and less respiratory distress at birth.“ Vastly different? Besides, the authors “adjusted for all those variables: gender, race, birth weight, respiratory distress at birth, birth trauma and prematurity” Adjusted 2.54 HR vs unadjusted HR 2.59 No difference! {pp. 7, 18 of Henry Ford Study hsgac.senate.gov/wp-con…

Point #2: "The unvaccinated sample was very small in comparison to the vaccinated sample." 2K vs 18K. Big enough for results to have very high statistical significance Adjusted HR 2.54 CI 95% (2.16-2.97) p < 0.0001 See pp. 1, 18 hsgac.senate.gov/wp-con…

Point #3a: “time measuring occurrence of disease was much shorter for the unvaccinatedchildren.” True, AVERAGE 2.7 yrs vaxxed vs. 1.3 yrs unvaxxed. But, sensitivity analysis demonstrated consistent results for those enrolled at least 1-year (HR 2.84 CI 2.31-3.28 ), 3-years (HR 3.48 CI 2.67-4.30), and 5-years (HR 4.05 CI 2.82-5.83 ) HIGHER than the overall 2.54 HR! See pp. 6. 8 hsgac.senate.gov/wp-con… (hmmm, looks like a dose-response curve to me!) And, the KM survival curve shows that vaxxed children had more chronic disease over ALL ages from 1 to 10 years old.

Point #3b: “75% were only observed up until age 3, which is before doctors can confidently diagnose chronic pediatric diseases.” Really? The CDC guide on studying vax schedule safety shows that many more children are diagnosed < 2 years old with a chronic disease, than between 3 – 8 years old! See Table 3d, p. 32 cdc.gov/vaccine-safety/…

Point #4: “compared multiple vaccines vs. no vaccines. No consideration was given to the number of vaccines or the duration of time between.vaccines and the occurrence of disease.” The authors wrote in Limitations section, “We did not evaluate the influence of temporal relationships, individual vaccines, or the number of vaccines, which limits this investigation but also minimizes the potential for reverse causality.” See p. 14, hsgac.senate.gov/wp-con…

Point #5: “vaccine guidance has changed over time, but that was not taken into consideration.” Wouldn't changes affect both vaxxed & unvaxxed equally, since cohort study over same 16 year period? Unclear how adding new vaccines to CDC schedule would affect results one way or the other.

In his book “Vaccines, Amen”, ICAN attorney Aaron Siri wrote that the “reasons provided [by HFH for not allowing submission of the study] were … all plainly pretextual … easily addressed in the study itself by the sensitivity analyses ... Meaning they were excuses, not reasons to not submit for publication”*12

I agree with Aaron Siri's assessment that each of HFH's & Johnson's so-called “data flaws” can easily be rebutted. Overall, none of Henry Ford's “flaws” actually hold up to even cursory scrutiny. Is that the best they've got? Pretty pathetic “science” on the part of HFH! They're hardly in the position to “cast stones”!

P.S. I'm almost done writing my more detailed rebuttal and response that will be posted on my forthcoming substack. If anyone's interested, a draft version is available "pinned" to the top of the Comment section of Steve Kirsch's October 10th post: https://kirschsubstack.com/p/my-email-to-henry-ford-media-relations

References:

*7: Henry Ford Health, “Henry Ford Health Denounces Claim That System Suppressed Research, Cautions Against Dangerous Viral Disinformation and Misinformation” (9/26/250 https://www.henryford.com/news/2025/09/vaccine-study-henry-ford-health

*12: Excerpts from Aaron Sir's book, pp. 242-243, “Vaccines, Amen” https://www.amazon.com/Vaccines-Amen-Religion-Aaron-Siri-ebook/dp/B0D486KY77?ref_=ast_author_mpb

*17: 10/07/25 – Kristen Jordan Shamus, “Henry Ford Health warns anti-vaccine group to stop using info from 'fatally flawed' project” was published in The Detroit Free Press (Detroit Free Press) https://www.freep.com/story/news/health/2025/10/07/henry-ford-health-vaccine-study-informed-consent-action-network/86372042007/

A T
A T
Nov 11

Give this to your family members:

No one can dispute this study of childhood vaccination harms…

Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children:

A Birth Cohort Study

Lois Lamerato, PhD1

, Abigail Chatfield, MS1, Amy Tang, PhD1

, Marcus Zervos, MD2,3

Henry Ford Health System, Detroit MI

Department of Public Health Sciences1

Division of Infectious Diseases2

Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit MI3

"Objective: To compare the short and long-term health outcomes, within a captured payer environment, of children exposed to one or more vaccines to those unexposed.

Design: Birth cohort study

Setting: Integrated healthcare system in Michigan.

Participants: 18,468 children born between 2000 and 2016 enrolled in the health system insurance plan.

Main Outcome Measures: Development of a chronic health condition over time.

Results: A total of 18,468 consecutive subjects met eligibility criteria for the study, of which 1,957 had no exposure to vaccination and 16,511 had received at least one vaccine during their enrollment in the plan with various levels of exposure. After multivariate adjustment, Cox proportional hazards modeling

demonstrated that exposure to vaccination was independently associated with an increased risk of

developing a chronic health condition (HR 2.53, CI 2.16-2.96). Of the chronic health conditions, exposure to vaccination was independently associated with an increased risk of asthma (HR 4.25, CI 3.23-5.59), autoimmune disease (HR 4.79, CI 1.36-16.94), atopic disease (HR 3.03, CI 2.01-4.57), eczema (HR 1.31, CI 1.13-1.52), and neurodevelopmental disorder (HR 5.53, CI 2.91-10.51). There were no chronic health conditions associated with an increased risk in the unexposed group. The overall probability of being free of a chronic health condition at 10-years of follow up was 43% in the group exposed to vaccination and 83% in the unexposed group.

Conclusion: This study found that exposure to vaccination was independently associated with an overall 2.5-fold increase in the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, when compared to children unexposed to vaccination. This association was primarily driven by asthma, atopic disease, eczema,

autoimmune disease and neurodevelopmental disorders. This suggests that in certain children, exposure to vaccination may increase the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, particularly for one of these conditions."

https://substack-post-media.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/post-files/178591571/7abcf93f-d7ae-49b9-9813-34d4f8f3f6fe.pdf?X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Content-Sha256=UNSIGNED-PAYLOAD&X-Amz-Credential=ASIAUM3FPD6B5MODUQN6%2F20251111%2Fus-east-1%2Fs3%2Faws4_request&X-Amz-Date=20251111T151032Z&X-Amz-Expires=3600&X-Amz-Security-Token=IQoJb3JpZ2luX2VjEFYaCXVzLWVhc3QtMSJGMEQCIA5yS7keAiaVi49xHfe5UYhQp7tX27x%2FnbTNbVyFoW3QAiBaq9SuCsOqexpZZi42d7Mgqv3P%2FFsy%2BruKY%2FKNNOJbjCr5AwgeEAQaDDMwMjQ3MTEyNjkxNSIM5IHrjnHKgs8PcMw5KtYDHuqynGObZvRto%2BobcSMnngpc0VKqJ0xJluF5fNe1jib%2Bb8oLpbqNDSwwekE42ZMQYD%2FhrJ3Vbp2obBlBiLdogtwNnM%2FDKaQBTmSSQjkP%2FsNh%2BscdWU7XVtSk3i8S1eJpiVaZi2C00LNRrW%2B2FE4QFuN%2FuZPh4JCVxN5fKvIFWAcyi1ztzMfvAFuKbSHbNR65iK6WmUUH7CLVBePvabpygoL%2BS%2Fyta2JubSTuiGpxuXroeILEgAFIbleuY3Chp9Oi8IJtKPjTqQUdRC03OrU2aRITTHqhUYsnodEe7VqwRgj8dE37kAN1yBQHm6KJk4DrOHPtoembsMKDGpFecEuSQfq7YhPM4ZCX7q%2Bo1vI8XQM9Eg1N%2BYMN%2F%2FnDqPuiAtRV4AUYRGODNEZYWOGcD%2FdPz3K6dbwZyOk2jFg4VNWtsyB%2FO73K99ZR11sz4uXhxrOIgVu8OLd8rpA6j02kltmWtz%2FUp4FYue7lixwUZ69fsr9AVlBfXQMUG97FWmTatUyEmTomekG9%2FeEnBFAtn4yAz9K%2F6sRbqTTQ7lxfTUve6q62RvRSwU%2FbwdcmktXzwJrgJfOMKjDlnO6gIIHtV2L%2FzS3SXe%2F4XFndSA7lLFojdF1O1OD%2BJEkwoOrMyAY6pgEFzgqdjbarOOPDPvirGomkJzgvsPALeXEC5M%2BrRUNa130Iz%2Foe7R%2F%2B7pB9gzxoxvAFi7ZYV%2Ff1TI%2BBG1TqVPEJ6GmXFK9cW2mfznKnrs7fIZV41en3qDtcS2ZG6AjlORBVK5asQpqfxyPDhrZliQQlN7yv1fpbUabX6%2FxHvIjjcNJn2NhGjYuVH%2FqqUIWDxIht9Nrt8%2FDOlt27Exmj60UPPurhHlyM&X-Amz-Signature=3c066c0d35c7e2940eb3e35b0d145b9e5859f2ecb393484112340162f303a142&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host&response-content-disposition=attachment%3B%20filename%3D%22Entered_Into_Hearing_Record_Impact_Of_Childhood_Vaccination_On_Short_And_Long_Term_Chronic_Health_Outcomes_In_Children_A_Birth_Cohort_Study.pdf%22&x-id=GetObject

