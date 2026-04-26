Our emotional response to experience very much ties us to place.

A strongly negative experience can result in deep-seated aversion, even to places that only look similar to that where the bad experience occurred. This is exemplified with people who cannot even stand to visit someone in a nursing home after suffering or witnessing a traumatic experience - such as a painful procedure or a loved one’s death in a hospital. We have a word for this example: nosocomephobia. Even just the implication of the negative experience, absent the actual face-to-face experience, can cause nosocomephobia. Many of us know people today who no longer trust and most certainly do not want to go near hospitals after the experience of being locked out of hospital and not being able to see a loved one as they died, or were allowed to die through inappropriate or withheld care, in the name of Covid. Based on the experiences of people being deposed during the various national and international Covid enquiries and with good cause, trust in healthcare facilities and healthcare professionals is, mostly doctors and the so-called ‘dancing nurses’ (what narcissist thought that was a good thing?), at an all-time low.

At the more preferrable end of the spectrum a pleasant or even pleasurable experience can engender feelings of safety, love and comfort, and thus create the desire to be in that exact or very similar places. Some of you will have this pleasant attachment to your childhood home, your grandparents’ house, that treehouse your father built for you in the back yard, the place where you spent your wedding night, or other locations that bring back fond memories from your life. The locations each of us emotionally connect to are individualistic places that really matter; but they often matter only to you.

In an entirely contradictory way, and for completely different reasons, I have both responses to a place known as Keepit Dam.

The Spillway at Keepit Dam

My negative reaction stems from having been ‘sent off to camp’ during the school holidays twice when I was in primary school. The NSW State Sport and Recreation Department had constructed a facility that during my childhood consisted predominately of a pair of adjoining long buildings with boarding rooms for 150-180 children and camp counsellors (the two longer connected buildings in the bottom right corner of the image below), and a large camp kitchen and eating hall (that then was out of picture, off to the bottom right).

I was one of those awkward kids who was more interested in reading, computing and other scientific ventures and far less, or maybe entirely dis-interested, in the more physical and sporting pursuits. Trudging through the trees orienteering or learning to kayak and being dunked in the lake and having to swim back to shore was the complete opposite idea of anything I remotely considered ‘fun’ or ‘exciting’.

There also tended to be three types of kids at these holiday camps:

The first were the rich kids whose parents often worked or jet-setted around the place. Kids who turned up in the latest expensive Rip-Curl clothing and with things like the latest hand-held gaming devices of the day (see below), and who cruelly drew great enjoyment from refusing to let those of the other two groups even watch as they played with them.

The second group were kids who were in State or foster care, for whom such experiences were funded by Family and Community Services (FACS) to enable their carers to have some ‘free time’. Some of these kids had been abused or neglected, making them extremely shy and withdrawn. Others responded to the less fortunate experiences of their lives by becoming aggressive, destructive, demonstrative or deflective.

And the third, much like the second, were the children of lower-middle income families where the parents simply wanted to ‘get rid of’ the kid so they could have some ‘parent alone time’, and there was nowhere simpler or cheaper (like, say, with the grandparents) to dispose of their unwanted charge.

Kids in the second and third groups tended to be at the complete opposite end of the financial spectrum than those of the first group. However, and ultimately, the vast majority of children of all three groups shared one common feeling - that of having been abandoned. Being unwanted. Or more simply of having been ‘disposed of’.

Both times I was forced to go there I was housed in the same room along the timber deck on the left of the image below. But for someone who wasn’t particularly fond of, and who got bullied at, school - spending two weeks eating, sleeping and abluting in buildings that were built to the same design and were constructed of the same materials and strange primary-colour-striped decoration scheme as those of the school I went to for most of the year just enhanced the negative emotional reaction I still have even to images of this facility.

On the flip side, my positive reaction to Keepit Dam stems from the few times in my childhood that we went there as a family - to go fishing, have a BBQ, or to attend a larger family or work gathering.

The Keepit Dam of my childhood was free and open. A place that, just like roads and parks, all tax- or rate-paying residents paid for. It was largely accessible and open to all comers. I recall our driving across the old dam wall under the old crane-like device you can see in the first image, only to park up on the other side and stand leaning on the edge to watch the water. There were a small group of houses and families who lived there, open access to boat ramps for fishing, boating and water sports, and camp grounds where people overnighted in campervans and tents. As a child I even got to go down and tour inside the dam wall itself.

It was in seeking these more positive experiences that I decided to take my own son to Keepit Dam yesterday. Except the Keepit Dam I found no longer resembles anything of the fond memories of my childhood.

Governments of today tend to either sell or protection off anything that used to be considered public property. Or worse.

Large tracts of public land such as national parks that were once places that families enjoyed are now either closed off for large portions of the year, or are no longer accessible to the general public whose taxes pay for them. The swings, slides and play gyms at the local park that we played on as children are either gone, or have been replaced by gated soft-play areas that the health and safety protectorate have made either only suitable for the very youngest, or completely unenjoyable to all. And in countries where the governments have encouraged both legal and illegal migration of people, some of whom like the Bondi shooters might be considered by most of us as entirely undesirable, public places like the dam wall we walked or drove across as children are now under the protection of ten-foot high chainmail and barbed-wire topped fences, boom gates, and armed patrols. Inaccessible to all.

It is this which greeted us on arrival to Keepit Dam yesterday. Many of the roads around the dam were either gated off entirely or carried contradictory warnings on threatening notices that you were entering inclosed, and therefore private, publicly owned land.

These are public lands that belong to all Australians, but only a chosen few may enter

And worse: the attractive and previously freely accessible public areas where you could launch your boat to waterski, swim, or have a BBQ, have now been rolled up into what disingenuously looks like a private ‘holiday park’ behind secured boom gates and number-plate recognition cameras with signs that demanded a $15 ‘tax’ for even a brief casual entry, payable at the holiday park canteen that because yesterday was a public holiday, was closed. Failure to pay on the day, we were informed, apparently attracts a significantly larger ‘tax’ payable as a fine in the mail to the vehicle owner. Never mind that the company called Reflections Holidays is actually a State Government front being used to collect yet more money from taxpaying citizens for access to public lands we already pay taxes to maintain. Reflections Holidays is almost universally lambasted across the internet for the government’s shameless privatisation and profiteering from public resources, and their use of this public privatisation to ubiquitously reduce public access to foreshores and other public-owned reserves.

Sadly today there is a well-researched and documented trend showing high mobility, modernisation and digital, rather than physical, engagement is reducing our children’s ability to form emotional bonds, and therefore attachments, to place. It is also suggested that a loss of place attachment increases overall feelings of loneliness and an inability to connect with the places where we live. When, for many, the feelings of connectedness and rootedness stem from the places we have profoundly fond and positive memories of as kids, and many of these places are no longer accessible to us and our children, I worry that the children of today, children like my own son, will fail to form these important and necessary connections.

Epilogue:

Note that I am not the only person to find the State Government’s privatisation of public land scam has despoiled fond childhood memories of Keepit Dam. I found comments like those shown below from TripAdvisor across several travel websites...

Nice. There’s another childhood memory ruined by politicians and greed.