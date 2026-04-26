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Diane's avatar
Diane
2dEdited

Thank you for writing about this. Attachment to land is incredibly important. The cartel in charge are stealing our land, our joy and our sanity. More and more National parks are closed off from the public that own them. What the hell is 'inclosed land' really? Surely all this is actually against the law. The problem with fighting the governmnet on anything is they use your own money to pay for the fight, until you are broke.

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
1d

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

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