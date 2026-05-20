One of my paid subscribers asked me the following question this week…

If you had to provide a fifty-thousand-feet bird’s eye view of your take on the Letby case, what would it be?

Given that I like to try and respond to most, if not all, messages from my paid subscribers, I will try to answer that question in this post.

I consider a bird’s eye view to be a synopsis of the key events, outcomes, and issues; and such a synopsis should be only a couple or a few pages (2-4 at most). It took me a couple of days to whittle all the key notes I had for my book down to this small, concentrated post.

My Synopsis or Background of the Letby Case

Lucy Letby grew up nearly two-and-a-half hours south of Cheshire in Hereford, England. She completed her tertiary studies in children’s nursing at the University of Chester while living in on-campus student accommodation, and attended practicum placements at Liverpool Women’s Hospital and The Countess of Chester Hospital.

In stark contrast to the easy-going and friendly version of Lucy portrayed by several of her friends, some former colleagues retrospectively claimed during the Thirlwall Inquiry that Lucy didn’t always respond in a manner consistent with how most people would in certain types of stressful or emotional situations. One former mentor, Nicola Lightfoot, described how Lucy reacted with what she perceived was excitement or interest at the death of a poorly baby, while another described Lucy as awkward and quiet. Even fellow nurse Melanie Taylor, who records show had almost as much involvement with many of the neonates that died as Lucy and who some believe had good reason to deflect any negative attention from herself by speaking against Lucy, repeated Lightfoot’s claims that Lucy discussed a child’s death in a way that Taylor, on reflection, found unusual. It is possible from the differing descriptions to conclude Lucy may have had some degree of Asperger’s Syndrome. Young people with Asperger’s tend to: (i) perform fairly well academically; (ii) react inappropriately in social situations; (iii) respond with the wrong emotion, such as laughing at a funeral, becoming frustrated when praised or asked simple questions; (iv) become upset when routines change or rules are not followed; and (v) often misunderstand subtle cues like body language, humour and sarcasm.

On the evening of Wednesday 4th of July 2018, news broke of the arrest and questioning of a young neonatal nurse for harming infants in her care. Lucy had been arrested very early on the previous morning. Police would go on to allege she was involved in the deaths of eight babies, one of which would be dismissed by the judge before the start of her trial, and the attempted murder of seven more. These events were said to have occurred during 2015 and 2016 while she was working as a neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital. The police detective in charge of the case began seeking his fifteen minutes of fame early, making sweeping statements after her first arrest that compared the Letby investigation to incarcerated nurse Beverly Allitt who was nicknamed the angel of death for the serial murder of four children and attempted murder of three more. While he appeared more circumspect in his comments to the media when re-arresting Lucy a year later, his controversial comments during that first arrest irreversibly primed the public to believe Lucy was a serial baby killer even before she had been charged, tried or convicted. So it wasn’t surprising that even as prosecutor Nicholas Johnson was making his opening address at her trial, and before the first real evidence was heard, Lucy was being vilified in the mainstream media as The Baby Poisoner, the Poison Nurse who killed seven babies, and the Malevolent Nurse.

What was less well known at the time was that police initially claimed to have been looking into all seventeen deaths that occurred at the neonatal unit across 2015 and 2016, even though they eventually focused on only those they could easily connect to Lucy. Similarly, few at the time knew that Dewi Evans, the person whose self-serving, incredible and perfunctory investigation in ten minutes over a coffee diagnosed murder from cherrypicked and incomplete medical records, had driven to Cheshire and insinuated himself into the investigation. Evans went on to claim he had reviewed thirty-three cases in total during his initial involvement. Often polemic, inflexible and incredibly prejudiced, Evans flippantly told psychiatrist Raj Persuad that his participation in the investigation, which we now know was not driven by altruistic or rightful interests and saw his paediatric consulting company receive hundreds-of-thousands and potentially up to a million UK pounds in taxpayer funds, was to keep my son in cars and my daughter in horses. If his ten minute review hadn’t declared that single infant’s death murder after reading the few pages of that first medical record he had been given by police, his bank balance might never have benefited from the vast income he went on to make from the case. By any measure, Evans had a vested interest in finding and spinning what some contend are fanciful tales of how Lucy must have murdered these babies.

In all, Lucy was arrested three times during the investigation: July 3, 2018; June 10, 2019; and November 10, 2020. The first arrest occurred early in the morning at Lucy’s home in Cheshire. She was held in police custody and questioned repeatedly over three days while a tent was set up in her driveway and her house and grounds were searched. She was released on police bail. Her second arrest also occurred early in the morning, but at her parent’s house in Hereford. She was again held in police custody, repeatedly questioned over another three days, and again released on police bail. The third and final time was also a morning arrest at her parent’s house. She was held overnight and officially charged the following day, bail was denied as is common in the UK for murder accused, and she was remanded into custody.

Lucy was initially held in HMP Bronzefield in Surrey, England. This necessitated lengthy journeys of at least four hours each way in prison vans for every pre-trial appearance at Manchester Crown Court. Given Lucy would have been required to be delivered to the court up to an hour before the usual 10:30am start time, she was likely being woken before 4:30am to prepare for transport. Public records show that just prior to her first trial she was moved to HMP New Hall in West Yorkshire, a more reasonable ninety minutes average travel time each way to and from Manchester Crown Court. At New Hall, she was being woken around 5:30am in order to be present in the court cells prior to the trial commencing at 10:30am each day. Most days she was arriving back at HMP New Hall as much as two hours after the inmate population had sat for the evening meal.

Letby’s first trial lasted around ten months, with the jury hearing evidence for a total of 145 sitting days. More than three-dozen witnesses testified for the prosecution, several with significant issues or conflicts of interest. For example, Peter Hindmarsh, a paediatric endocrinologist who claimed Lucy attempted to murder two babies by injecting insulin into their fluid bags, failed to disclose that he had been terminated from his clinical roles with University College London Hospitals and Great Ormond Street Hospital on the basis of serious allegations including that he harmed patients in his care. Stephen Brearey, one of Lucy’s accusers from the Countess of Chester Hospital, was one of the witnesses who testified Baby O died of blunt force trauma claimed to have been caused by Lucy. Brearey has been identified as the doctor who is alleged to have fatally pierced Baby O’s liver with a needle he was using to release air from the baby’s abdomen during resuscitation. During testimony Brearey admitted stabbing Baby O with a needle but emphatically denied the needle was inserted near the liver. However, two post mortem pathologist’s reviews contradict this. Since the Lee Report was released, Brearey has not denied this potential clinical error but has preferred instead to hide behind claims of respecting patient confidentiality while declining to comment either way on the clearly serious and strongly supported accusation. Finally, Dewi Evans. Judge Lord Justice Jackson took the unprecedented step of writing to Lucy’s trial judge, Justice Goss, to warn him that Evan’s work on a case before the Court of Appeal was worthless, tendentious, and makes no effort to provide a balanced opinion. Jackson went on to say no attempt has been made to engage with the full range of medical information or the powerful contradictory indicators. Instead, [Evans] report has the hallmarks of an exercise in ‘working out an explanation’ that exculpates the applicants. Evans claimed in one interview to have never lost a murder, manslaughter or serious abuse case as if he was the prosecutor rather than a prosecution witness. He has a serious financial conflict of interest arising from the huge amounts of money he was able to invoice for his involvement by virtue of miraculously finding murder in each baby’s medical record. This clouds his involvement in the Letby case.

Letby’s second trial ran for four weeks across June and into early July of 2024. It was a retrial on the single count of attempted murder of Baby K on which the first trial’s jury had remained undecided. Prosecutor Nicholas Johnson began the second trial with an opening statement that in hindsight could be characterised as prejudicial. First, because it commenced by telling the jury Letby had already been convicted of multiple other murders and attempted murders; a propensity argument that effectively said to the jury: the defendant was found guilty of these other murders and attempted murders, therefore you can believe us when we say she is guilty of this one, too. Second, Johnson told the jury that Letby was caught virtually red handed by a doctor, Ravi Jayaram, attempting to murder Baby K by intentionally dislodging the baby’s breathing tube. Meanwhile, subsequent evidence that would have been available to police and prosecutors at the time had their investigation followed protocol and cast the requisite wide net for suspects and evidence, has discredited the prosecutor’s claim and Jayaram’s testimony. We will see later that this evidence strongly suggests Jayaram may have misled the jury and committed perjury in giving that testimony.

In total, Lucy Letby has been given fifteen whole-of-life sentences, yet her vilification continues. Mainstream journalists seeking to continue the story beyond all reason have released disingenuous articles claiming Lucy formed a prison gang with a baby poisoner and the murderer of a British teen, that the standard provisions for compliant prisoners in the jail where she is being held make her incarceration luxurious, and that spending the free time she has when not engaged in her prison cleaning job playing chess with other inmates is a grim spectacle. Each of these articles portrays Lucy’s incarceration as some sort of enjoyable indulgence holiday. They also assert her increasingly evil nature based on nothing more than unavoidable associations with other criminals. Unstated is the more sensible conclusion that her interaction with these other prisoners arises not out of choice, but as the natural result of their being housed together in the same locked unit.

Lucy’s story continues to polarise many. Some, based on little more than that she stood accused, or was later convicted, believe she is a guilty evil baby killer. Others have a more nuanced take that, whilst not understanding the differences between direct and circumstantial evidence, believe she must be guilty because so many coincidental circumstantial things pointed in her direction. However, and while at the start and during the first trial there was only an upwelling of a handful that included myself, there is now a tidal wave of people from all walks of life, from parents to professors and researchers to clinical experts, who believe Lucy’s convictions to be a miscarriage of justice. Some outright say she is innocent, while many of us point to the long list of deficiencies in the criminal investigation, forensic re-analysis and procedures. Others question how someone who was not a true expert in neonatology was not only allowed to insinuate himself into the case, but to effectively become Lucy’s judge, jury and executioner while drawing a significant income from telling his potentially biased version of the facts as he claimed to see them. No matter what the eventual outcome is, and no matter whether you believe she did it or that she is innocent, there are enough questions around investigatory process, interpretation of findings, prosecutorial approach and judicial interventions that almost entirely favoured the prosecution, that the resulting outcome cannot be considered a fair and unbiased application of justice. Even if you believe her to be guilty, you should still want all of the questions that are being raised about Lucy’s case to be answered. Even if only to ensure that should you ever come before a court, you can believe you will receive a fair, just and unbiased trial. After all, if even one unfair, unjust or biased verdict is allowed to stand, then what is to stop the same court from taking your life from you in a similar unfair, unjust and biased way? Or, as Blackstone’s ratio posits:

“It is better that ten guilty persons escape than that one innocent suffer.”

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