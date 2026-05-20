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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
4d

the masses must be kept distracted and entertained so a sacrificial peasant will be tossed before the lions....

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Audrey Andrews's avatar
Audrey Andrews
4d

Thank you so much. This is excellent.

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