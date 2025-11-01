Law, Health and Technology Newsletter

Law, Health and Technology Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Dyson's avatar
Robert Dyson
6d

I still have a WW2 ID card for one of my parents who must have kept and destroyed mine. Good British people objected even to that, which had very limited data with no single point of failure though easy to forge. I don't see any advantage in the digital ID system for us, the people, and as you say every disadvantage through all that will go wrong. Clearly its purpose is population control. We have much more to fear from a government promoting this than any psychotic illegal immigrant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
5d

Thank you for all of your invaluable research and much-needed advice.

Wishing you well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mr Law, Health and Technology
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture