Over the last three months I have been really distracted. I have been working on what I hope will prove to be a significant and impactful research monograph investigating how Australia and New Zealand were misled into believing there was a huge opioid crisis that needed large sums of research money and a long sequence of unsuccessful regulatory responses.
Today I finally finished the first (rough) draft of that monograph and have shared it with a couple of senior academics to review and comment on. While they tear apart my work, check my working out and follow my references, I have to get back to matters Letby…
However, for today I am going to share with you an intentionally comical tongue-in-cheek summary of the entire 100+ page book that someone asked me to write a few weeks back.
Enjoy!
Once upon a time there were three research labs. Except they weren’t three research labs. There was a single amorphous research lab masquerading as three separate research labs spread across two universities. These three research labs evolved out of the work of three senior academics. And where it was useful, they drew in other established academics. They also spawned a couple of sub-project offices and became involved with national NGOs, one in particular that has become very well known in the addiction space in Australia that we will come back to later. These researchers realised that the traditional Triple Helix model of knowledge transfer between University, Industry and Government could be exploited - and so, ostensibly, that seems to be what they set out to do.
In the early 2000s they realised that if you could hyperbolically exaggerate the problems of drug addiction, there was plenty of public money to be had. They positioned themselves in key groups, attended the right government meetings, and started beating the right drums. They made very loud music - that music started to bring in the money... but they needed a more targeted need because everyone else was already going after the funds for studying the street drugs. So they did two things. First, they positioned themselves in organisations like the well-known NGO and second, they attended a National Drugs summit where one small key part of the discussion stood out - nobody knew how to quantify the use, potential harms or need for control of freely available weak opioids like low-dose low-strength codeine medications that were, at the time, available in supermarkets. They saw that countries like South Africa were considering making these drugs pharmacy or prescription only on the basis of some pretty weak studies of coded hospital admissions data, and set about creating that body of research for Australia. Over the first couple of years they managed to create enough noise to get some small grants and help create an upswelling for making OTC codeine products pharmacist-only. Wow... they thought, that worked. What can we do next?
They needed a new target because all the data they had showed that making OTC codeine pharmacist-only hadn’t done anything at all to change the (then, and still now) small percentage of opioid drug addicts. So they re-focused their efforts on blaming OTC codeine yet again, except this time they said it wasn’t enough to have made it pharmacist-only. Now, it needed to be made prescription only. At around the same time and still sporting their black eye in Australia for several dodgy practices, Reckitt Benckiser (manufacturer of Nurofen Plus and several of the opioid-naloxone tablets and wafers) realised that there was more profit to be made from getting their OTC products off the shelves because they were no longer in patent and had gone generic, and RB was no longer making increasing profits from them. They decided to fund studies by academics who were going to try and get these OTC codeine generic products restricted, because they saw that the way to make money was to get more people who would otherwise self-treat with weak OTC codeine to go to the doctor and get a prescription for oxy-naloxone or buprenorphine or something else that at the time was still under patent, but was also on the PBS. Win-win right? Our researchers get to keep the money coming in, and the pharma companies get to make profit by diverting customers (I mean, patients) away from generic OTC meds and onto expensive, publicly funded, stronger prescription opioids.
By 2015/16 our little group of researchers had amassed a small army of research assistants and were at a minimum 60-strong. They had published hundreds of papers with, similar to the South African studies, poorly framed and heavily biased data and conclusions that exaggerated the scale and scope of the so-called “opioid epidemic” in Australia. They were bringing in between AU$20-150mil per year in research grants from both the government research funding bodies, and the pharma companies. They were also either on the board of, or working as research assistants for the NGO. One of our academics had supplanted the Executive Director of the NGO as that person went off to run a new NGO. The NGO was getting tens-of-millions of dollars each year to run unproven so-called education programs in schools and treatment programs for drug and alcohol addicted people (and sex addicts and internet addicts and porn addicts and... you get the idea). Most of the addicts the NGO were treating were alcohol addicts, but the NGO had a vested interest in helping to exaggerate the opioid epidemic tag line. The NGO wrote press releases that were quoted almost verbatim by politicians and the money was rolling in. Much of that money the NGO directed towards the three-but-really-one research groups. Other pharma companies like Seqirus had come on board and were paying our academic researchers to produce research that made patented medication like Tapentadol look like the wonder-drug of opioids. They buried the bad news and created research results that mirrored the Oxycontin scandal of America. Tapentadol was the safest drug that caused almost no adverse effects and was less addictive than anything else that had ever come before. Except that, when you looked underneath the lie to the data, what you find is Tapentadol has an addiction and adverse event profile very similar to Oxycontin. But let’s not dwell on the negative.
To top it off, their second ‘research focus’ was coming to fruition. In 2018 OTC codeine products were made prescription-only. This would hopefully mean more patients getting more prescriptions rather than self-treating with those pesky generic OTC codeine preparations... right? Maybe. However, the so-called opioid epidemic needed a new ‘victim’ in order to keep the cash rolling in. Our little group of researchers switched gears a third time and shifted the narrative to prescription opioids (PO), and the need to reduce prescribing and supply to all of them. All except Tapentadol manufactured by the CSL company still funding much of the non-govt research grants coming in - Seqirus; and Buprenorphine, manufactured by their other sponsor - Indivior. And let us not forget Naloxone from Mundipharma, which has become the latest research-funding in return for favourable research output pharmaceutical manufacturer. While they published a small group of papers proclaiming that their OTC codeine up-scheduling was an unrivalled success, they started publishing papers saying that prescribing of other out-of-patent opioids (Tramadol, full-strength codeine, morphine etc) was harming patients and they were now considered the cause of the trumped up, completely exaggerated ‘opioid epidemic’. As it stands, over the last 2 years Tapentadol is the ONLY remaining opioid with increasing prescriptions on the basis that it has been promoted to GPs as a wonder-opioid that, like Oxycontin, never or rarely produces addiction. Yet, and as we will see at the end of the story, according to our group of researchers the opioid epidemic is still here and getting worse.
Our academic researchers and many of their former PhD students and research assistants have likely made considerable income from this enterprise. They were collecting their academic salaries from the universities, and very probably even higher secondary salaries from their roles within the NGO. Their conflict of interest admissions also suggest they have drawn income from presenting CPD training, speaking, consulting on behalf of the pharmaceutical companies who have been sponsoring their research. All the while, they have reshaped the market in favour of industry, made some politicians wealthy (the politician’s super fund owns a $600mil stake in Seqirus), and appear to have little consideration for the average Australian who, well at least 98% of whom based on these researchers own data, were using OTC codeine appropriately when in pain and for whom now OTC codeine and other low-dose low-strength pain relief are unavailable. What some research now shows is increased use in unregulated, less safe home-lab-made street opioids (heroin, cocaine etc.). Australia has effectively been brought full circle and some people may have been pushed back to the more dangerous end of the opioid spectrum.
But to our little group of opioid researchers we say...
Well done You!
I expect to have 3 or 4 academic papers prepared and submitted from or relating to the manuscript content by the new year. After that, I intend to self-publish the entire work as a research monograph.
Stay tuned!
Why would they do that when all they want is to maim and cull us? "how Australia and New Zealand were misled into believing there was a huge opioid crisis that needed large sums of research money and a long sequence of unsuccessful regulatory responses"
What’s your best way to wake-up those who don’t want to open their eyes?
Please share your most effective wake-up strategies.
The more the awakened, the sooner this nightmare will be over!
The most effective strategy is asking about the person’s opinion on some of these topics:
Would you be interested in the story of how a father got 20 million dollars from the Government?
Or, show the video of the baby seizures:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/autism-day-shall-we-celebrate-the
That usually works, especially with young couples having children.
If the person doesn’t want to discuss injections, then food is a good start:
Why is food poisoning legal?
How Rumsfeld forced the approval of Aspartame.
Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal
Then I’d follow with "Are you opened to see if the actual data matches your opinion?"
Could you please explain why no country did this and why no country promoted the cures?:
http://c19early.com
http://bit.ly/research2000
Shortcomings of the Pharma industry?:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/system-failure-ai-exposes-zero-government
Then, show that every single person on the planet should be suing Pfizer and Moderna for deliberately hiding human DNA in their vaccines, and Pfizer, for injecting an undisclosed carcinogenic monkey virus (SV40) sequence into the cell nucleus of the clueless biohacked, as officially recognized by Health Canada !!!
Didn’t like that topic? Show 10 secs in the middle of this video (who doesn’t have 10 seconds for you):
https://odysee.com/@ImpossiblyWackedOutWorld:f/WTC-7-Free-Falling:8
(caveat about the beginning: pot destroys your brain + “Raises Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke”)
9/11: two "planes", yet 8 towers down, including the unblemished Deutsche Bank. WTC7 imploded, free falling on its footprint, in a controlled demolition. It was out of reach, and all 7 World Trade Center towers needed to be rebuilt, not the closer towers not belonging to World Trade Center...
The “owner” took an insurance policy for the WTC against terrorism, months before, when no one was taking them … he didn’t show up for work on 9/11 … just as his 2 grown up siblings.
The inside information about the FUTURE 9/11 event helped masons make trillions by shorting the stock exchange: the records were deleted by the SEC so they wouldn't be prosecuted !!!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/911-2-planes-3-towers
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/107-911
There's a plan to murder 95% of the global population by 2050… written on the masonic Georgia guide-stones: “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 … ”:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination
- J6: The false flag operation of the fake riot was planned, incited and guided by 200 infiltrated FBI mason agents, who broke into the Capitol !!! All intel agencies (CIA, FBI, NSA) were founded by masons and are run by them for their own nefarious goals.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/j6-what-you-need-to-know
In 2022, the same mason-plot was copy-pasted to disband the demonstrations of millions of Brazilians against the stolen elections through the rigged voting machines owned by mason Soros:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-2020-american-coup
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dominion-over-us
Weaponization of migration to steal elections and destroy nations
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-migration
2024 Elections: bought or stolen? Both!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/2024-elections-bought-or-stolen
It's important that people share, not the article, but the information! I'm expendable. Saving the free world, is not!
Kamala’ secret:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rogan-trump-interview-historical
Free 100 redpill movies and documentaries:
(don't miss the 1st one, 10 min at 2x, an amazing tool to start a discussion):
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/wake-up-videos
- At least since the 90s, vaccines are weaponized to reduce the population, for example adding hCG to infertilize women: lab detected in 30 countries, and overpassing the FDA 10 ng limit to human DNA “contamination” (tampering) by 2000%, thus causing neuro-damage (autism, asperger, tics, dyslexia in 29% of kids, etc.) and childhood cancer epidemic (n.b. leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas). Check SoundChoice.org or videos.
- COVID was designed as a primer for even more lethal COVID haccines:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-real-covid-timeline
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-vaccine-not-gene-therapy-just
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/what-do-bioweapons-have-to-do-with
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/you-are-anti-haccine
“Only” 0.33% of excess deaths in the first 2 years (ca. 1% of the haxxed, mainly elderly). 40 million people killed by the lethal injections... so far.
Yet, the most important impact of the COVID haccines, population-wise, is lifelong infertility.
Births keep dropping even more dramatically. The infertility bomb will fully explode in 10-20 years: a huge percentage of the babies of the haxxed pregnants and the haxxed children/adolescents could have become lifelong infertile.
If your unhaxxed children evade self-replicating haxxines (replicons) and marry haxxed ones, they will probably not have children ... just as planned: the only choice deliberately left for them will be infertile DNA-designed transhumanized babies, for an ever dependency on immoral IVF (for every IVF-born, 25 are lost or murdered), with a prohibitive cost (planned increasing prices of carbon-footprint monthly quotas tied to Central Bank Digital Currencies in their 15-min cities, where we become slaves to be hunted down in slo-mo):
- You’ll go nowhere and you’ll be happy:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/2050-youll-go-nowhere-and-youll-be
Elon's top secret: EVs cause cancer
Go green with gasoline!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/electric-vehicles-cause-cancer
- You are the carbon they want to exterminate!
1. No one denies that man affects the climate, but scientists disagree on the amount and causes.
Prehistoric data from ice cores proves that temperature rise precedes carbon release in the atmosphere, not the other way around.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/best-scientific-sources-to-debunk
2. There's proof of deliberate geoengineering to increase global temperatures and droughts, and decrease albedo by dissolving clouds with satellite and Weather Radars’ Electro-Magnetic Frequencies.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/satattack
3. Life involves a carbon cycle. A war on carbon is a war on life, causing food scarcity, increase in food prices and famines. Decarbonization is part of the plan to exterminate 95% of us.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/carbon-reparations
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/climate-deaths
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/killing-me-softly-with-green-songs
- Apart from sin-empowered demons, what is their main source of power? NOT a coincidence that the USA left dollar convertibility to gold in 1971, precisely triggering the exponential government deficit coupled with the trade deficit and inflation.
Taking down central banking doesn't solve the problem. Their source of free endless money is counterfeiting, fractional reserve banking and financial instruments (e.g. derivatives, debt over debt, compound interest above real growth, etc.). Also, insider information, sabotage, infiltration, manufactured news and events to create profitable market-movements, etc.
This is the Achilles’ heel of all nations: the SSS (Satanic Secret Societies such as masonry) create trillions out of thin air and launder them through their Banks, foundations, and International loans and “aid”, with which they buy puppeticians and seats in the boards of the Federal Reserve (the only private-run Central Bank in the world), judiciary, corporations, media, healthcare, universities, foundations, political parties, etc.
They can act as long as the majority keeps daydreaming. Their worst nightmare is that people wake up, find out all the crimes, and seek justice/revenge. They are only 8000. We are a million to one. They are scared and know they are walking a tight rope until they achieve the CBDC full digi-tatorship.
We've got a very small window of opportunity to fight or ... die (they want to murder 95% of us).
Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/
Weaponization of Justice
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice
Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald
Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
The way out of this mess:
16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison