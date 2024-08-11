Over the last couple of weeks I and others I work with have been polemically attacked by a very small number of online hate merchants. Have these hate merchants been woken at 4am by police, arrested and charged with their online hate speech? No. Why? Because they are clearly left-wing and their attacks are seemingly intended to support the current far-left politics by attacking people that our current government are, rightly or wrongly, calling far-right.

One such instigator account is the anonymous account @Jessrose19811

By all appearances this person is attempting to emulate the legitemate account @JessLovesMJK - that of the real Jessica Rose PhD. A key difference is that while the real Jessica Rose is a polite and well spoken middle-aged woman, the person behind the @jessrose19811 account is an offensive, agressive, hate filled pottymouth.

And this was how she replied to the post of a judge:

And when others have pointed out her bullying, she describes her actions as simply “disagreeing with you”…

The owner of this account has called for the jailing of anyone who doesn’t agree with her positions on a range of political and public issues, from the current far-left politics and protests in the UK, the criminality of some elements of our population, and even anyone who doesn’t agree with her view that Lucy Letby is an evil babykiller. She has attacked anyone who speaks out on any of the current three or four main issues of the day:

She even thinks that anyone who has spoken out questioning the robustness of the evidence and outcome in the Letby trials, which is frankly a large group of people now that includes senior doctors, politicians, barristers and scientists, is a liar and compromised by an unidentified ‘clear financial interest’:

She has sent ‘anonymous’ messages and emails to the friends, associates and employers of several of her targets, including to Channel 5 and my own academic employer. In these missives she posits that her targets are racists or worse, and calls for them to be ostracised or sacked on the basis of her say-so.

While I am totally for free speech, it becomes obvious that the police and CPS have a political motive at play when they convict people of one type for posting three or four words, but allow accounts such as this @Jessrose19811 to continue to abuse, intimidate and attack others. I also urge anyone receiving anonymous messages of complaint from people like @Jessrose19811 to take great caution - if you act on her polemic attacks you might actually create legal liability issues for yourself… too. This is the type of person whose “complaint” you are acting on.

I think this post best sums up @Jessrose19811 - and should have been uttered by her into a mirror rather than posted in attack of someone else on X/Twitter: