Over the last couple of weeks I and others I work with have been polemically attacked by a very small number of online hate merchants. Have these hate merchants been woken at 4am by police, arrested and charged with their online hate speech? No. Why? Because they are clearly left-wing and their attacks are seemingly intended to support the current far-left politics by attacking people that our current government are, rightly or wrongly, calling far-right.
One such instigator account is the anonymous account @Jessrose19811
By all appearances this person is attempting to emulate the legitemate account @JessLovesMJK - that of the real Jessica Rose PhD. A key difference is that while the real Jessica Rose is a polite and well spoken middle-aged woman, the person behind the @jessrose19811 account is an offensive, agressive, hate filled pottymouth.
And this was how she replied to the post of a judge:
And when others have pointed out her bullying, she describes her actions as simply “disagreeing with you”…
The owner of this account has called for the jailing of anyone who doesn’t agree with her positions on a range of political and public issues, from the current far-left politics and protests in the UK, the criminality of some elements of our population, and even anyone who doesn’t agree with her view that Lucy Letby is an evil babykiller. She has attacked anyone who speaks out on any of the current three or four main issues of the day:
She even thinks that anyone who has spoken out questioning the robustness of the evidence and outcome in the Letby trials, which is frankly a large group of people now that includes senior doctors, politicians, barristers and scientists, is a liar and compromised by an unidentified ‘clear financial interest’:
She has sent ‘anonymous’ messages and emails to the friends, associates and employers of several of her targets, including to Channel 5 and my own academic employer. In these missives she posits that her targets are racists or worse, and calls for them to be ostracised or sacked on the basis of her say-so.
While I am totally for free speech, it becomes obvious that the police and CPS have a political motive at play when they convict people of one type for posting three or four words, but allow accounts such as this @Jessrose19811 to continue to abuse, intimidate and attack others. I also urge anyone receiving anonymous messages of complaint from people like @Jessrose19811 to take great caution - if you act on her polemic attacks you might actually create legal liability issues for yourself… too. This is the type of person whose “complaint” you are acting on.
I think this post best sums up @Jessrose19811 - and should have been uttered by her into a mirror rather than posted in attack of someone else on X/Twitter:
What’s most difficult about these people is as fast as you block them they create a new account. To quote Boris it’s like whack a mole. I haven’t encountered this accout but have crossed swords with similar who all use the same language & approach. There ought to be consequences for their hateful behaviour.
Hey everyone. I happen to have a similar name. I remember when I came across Jessica Rose PhD I thought it was coincidental, especially as she was expressing exactly the same concerns regarding the mandates. But I'm not trying to lay claim to what was a common opinion in hindsight. Anyway, what might be of interest to some of you is that I have had ongoing difficulties with an Iraqi born man who I really shouldn't name due to the conditions of the intervention order he against me. Without sounding sorry for myself, here are a few things that he has done: slashed my tires the night before I had a trial for a new job, wrecked 2 computer towers, abused my every day and night making me late for work until i eventually lost my job, attacked my mother and my father and threatened to "cut their heads off" and he also was very fast to report (many reports) to police a version of events that is almost entirely wrong by reversal. When I was arrested on the first occasion I was obviously finding it difficult to understand that someone was setting me up rather than a misunderstanding. I ended up being taken to a psyche ward due to the combination of his preparation I guess as well as my responses and not really knowing the legal process regarding the Family Violence Intervention orders and safety notices. I did mention the word terrorism a couple of times to the psychiatrist which actually contributed to a diagnosis of some type of schizophrenia and a involuntary treatment order. So as it turns out now, almost 2 years later, (unsurprisingly) I do not have schizophrenia.... But right now as I write this and think about what I'm responding to regarding Jessrose19811 impersonating the "unacceptable" (blog title) Jessica Rose PhD, I honestly wish a condition could explain it. I know I only just recently made this account, probably because I actually felt like my identity was being taken away in essence, as he was taking possession and credit for the handful of good qualities that I have. This man has moved to a house that is literally one block from the magistrates court. He is 62, he speaks 6 or 7 languages, including Greek, Arabic, Serbian, Kurdish, English (I am not as certain of the others). He came to Australia in 1989 (exploiting a loop hole via the New Zealand/ Australia visa and residency particulars.) He says "Peshmerga" when he recounts his childhood as if it were life boy scouts. He presents as being anti-muslim and insists that he hates his own people, but with another face he prepared the police to interpret my version of events as racist and discriminatory when I explained my reasons for defending myself in what was a very aggressive struggle. The vitriol, and choice of words by the user Jessrose19811 as well as the hyperbolic vulgar tone Is very ... distinctive to me. Anyway, I've actually due in court tomorrow for something on this topic exactly, so that's as much time as I think I should spend dwelling on this.