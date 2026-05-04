Law, Health and Technology Newsletter

Law, Health and Technology Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
May 4

Thanks Scott. Please please do write this up as a book. Your voice has been clear throughout. would buy it and I am sure thousands of others would. You could help to change the direction cases like this have been following. The Letby case must become a watershed for out of control so called medical and forensic science overwhelming all common sense and any notion of justice. I suppose throughout history there has always been a conflict between idiots with grudges and or agendas and something approaching truth and justice but so called science along with expert witnesses for hire have skewed that balance. You book redresses it. I would also like your book on opiates. Please message us on here.

Reply
Share
Karen Wall's avatar
Karen Wall
May 4

Please write a book Scott. Thanks to Mark Mayes, I was following your work from the beginning, and I often think about you and the likes of Saritta Adams, who were calling this MOJ from the beginning. Your analysis is spot on. Yes Eirian Powell was clearly correct about Mel Taylor and Dave Harkness, but somehow Brearey had the power to divert all eyes away from them onto Lucy. So glad to see you back writing about this. You keep it real, well done

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mr Law, Health and Technology · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture