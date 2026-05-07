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Robert Dyson's avatar
Robert Dyson
May 7

My guess - the Screw You Rule.

It's like Lucy Letby, whom I now see as the most dedicated, competent and hard working nurse. She had to be eliminated lest she expose poor practice, though not in any self-glorifying way but firmly and modestly to improve the health care of the infants.

I will repeat this that I put to a presentation by Lucy Letby Analysis on YouTube -

Similar for the Alex Salmond sexual harassment case in which he was found not guilty because there was no evidence, a majority female jury too. Fortunately, not a case with complex medical details. I think the prime accuser was woman H who was proven not even to be present at the event where she accused Salmond of misconduct and amazingly was never prosecuted for perjury. It was all to get him out of the way because he was an effective campaigner for Scottish Independence. Put an innocent man in jail for the rest of his life because he was in the way of what the new leadership of the SNP wanted.

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MD's avatar
MD
May 7Edited

It’s the useless dumbed down society. The Jew UN rule circle jerk. Where they jump thru 100 hoops for their sustainable goals. All of society is now like this. What was once a linear equation is now common core math. The dog circling the hydrant 100x. Before it takes a piss. It’s a test to see if the sheep comply and many do. As someone who has jumped thru those hoops has a wall of accolades I’ve finally stopped and moved to a more simplistic life. Medical school in that states now exceeds $400k usd for a degree not even mentioning longer degree programs like anesthesiology which is surely to exceed $600k. Furthermore they have all doctorates now jumping thru hoops every relicense period to take bs courses in woke topics like sexual harassment. Child abuse (dcfs is the most corrupt institution children are better off staying in the abused homes as opposed to being kidnapped by the gov agency). Implicit bias and more immigrant racial topics that have buzzwords difficult to comprehend let alone relevancy in practice. In the IS. There is such a drop in enrollment of medical school (any Dr program). That states have now turned to giving full scope to NPs. Which is scary AF. I suggest those reading this leave this system as much as possible form a break away society for the infrastructure are crumbling and these new bogus regulations are designed to push you into poverty as the ruling parasite class are attempting to remove the middle class, they don’t want competition. It’s the only way to beat the system. Non compliance. If lawyers and Dr’s are saying this. What do you think will happen to those less educated? Take the advice. Academia is a joke. Basic Skills training is what will be the future

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