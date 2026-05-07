There are many issues with present-day universities and other educational bodies. For example, I would not be the first person to have observed or point out that there are many degrees where the vast majority of roles after graduation are teaching the topic you just qualified in to the next generation of unsuspecting student. This is sometimes described as the Pyramid Scheme Degree - more often spoken about with reference to degrees in academic research methodology, theoretical physics, liberal arts, philosophy, classical studies and other niche or highly specialised subjects.

Similarly, there are many courses with modules that are non-academic and have nothing to do with the degree being studied, add thousands to the student’s fee burden, and are there simply because some middle-aged white person with a saviour complex decided that all graduates must be exposed to Socialist Marxism or their particular social justice warrior bent - be it net zero environmental fatalism, globalist-enriching sustainable development goals, or virtue signalling and race-grifting. At some universities now these woke ideology courses and activism classes now outnumber or are more important than the core modules of their chosen field of study. These are the so-called Woke Modules.

Many university courses were developed, written, recorded and uploaded to the university’s chosen online portal, be it Moodle or Blackboard, as much as a decade ago. Often, the lecturer whose name is on the original documents or whose face is seen in the video no longer works for the university. Worse still is that the content may be so outdated and obsolete as to be unsafe in some domains. These are the Recycled Materials Courses.

Of them all, the only possibly honest ones are the openly fraudulent universities and tertiary colleges, the degree mills, who simply take your money and give you a degree you never actually studied for. At least with them you actually get what you pay for... a bit of paper with a fancy title on it. No effort required. The clearly Fake Qualification.

At some point in my life, I have experienced all except the last one.

Leaving aside that I worked sixteen years in Information Technology (IT) before returning to university, in total I have ten tertiary qualifications: three Diplomas (Dip); one Graduate Certificate (GradCert); three Graduate Diplomas (GradDip); two Masters Degrees (an MPhil and an LLM); and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD). My academic career includes: (i) pyramid scheme degrees - such as the Diploma of Researcher Development that was foisted on me while I was undertaking my PhD, and is entirely about preparing the student to teach research to the next generation of PhD candidates; (ii) woke modules in unconscious bias training that are known to create rather than reduce racial tensions, aboriginal and first nations cultural race grifting and, most recently, a class that was supposed to be in Australian public health that was actually a filler module promoting UN sustainable development goals nonsense in third world countries that was more about globalist self-promotion and enrichment; and (iii) modules that were designed and recorded in the mid-2010s by middle-aged white cat-stroking academics who had long since been cast aside and replaced by immigrants who struggled to form a single literate English sentence.

In amongst all of my academic toilet paper qualifications I have not one... not two... but three law degrees. An undergraduate Diploma of Law (DipLaw), a qualifying Graduate Diploma of Law (GDL), and a Master of Laws (LLM). Yet, and here’s the true test of how useless anything your child will do at university really is; even combined these three university qualifications and their attendant twenty modules of legal study that I successfully completed, with consistently high grades and even a letter of commendation for my results on the GDL...

...are insufficient for me to undertake the next step to become registered in the legal profession.

Let that sink in for a moment. Three degrees. Twenty modules of study. In some cases, the very top marks. A letter of recommendation. Years of study. Tens of thousands in university fees.

Today, and after I was made to wait almost seven months during which I could have completed four or more modules of study, the Legal Practice Admission Board emailed me to tell me that I need to undertake a whole new Diploma - they recommend theirs, of course - consisting of at least ten more modules. And at a cost of at least AUD$13,000.

Leaving aside the conflict of interest that arises when you have the organisation that also provides the courses also deciding on whether you have completed a sufficient number of courses to register, It is what courses they exempted me from versus which ones they insist I should take with them that is interesting. For example: I completed a unit in Estate Planning (what lawyers call estates, wills and trusts) as part of my LLM. The content of that module ostensibly covered all of the same areas, case law and even cases as the LPAB’s own module 13 - Succession. Yet, they have deemed that I failed to cover this area in my training (leaving aside that I taught the estates, wills and trusts module for one semester at a UK university). Is this simply because the module I completed had a different name? Is this because it was a Masters level module that surely was more advanced than the related Wills and Estates undergraduate unit? Or is it something else?

There were several examples like this. Such as the fact that one of my postdoctoral projects saw me spend almost a year integrated with commercial property conveyancers preparing lawmaps that diagrammatically documented the minutia of the conveyancing process, integrating that with the legal requirements and case law, verifying that against thousands of client records and then using that in the development of an AI- and Knowledge Graph-based digital tool. The lawmaps can be found published in the academic literature. Several of my research and case analysis findings were used to update the standard textbook on Property Law that is currently used. And the AI tool is in commercial use. But apparently, I still need to go back to school and pay thousands to learn conveyancing.

To my mind one or more of three things are possibly true.

The first is that the typical university style rules that are intended to keep the huge student incomes rolling in has intervened. That there are maybe three, four or if we were to be generous, six subjects I probably should take even though I have three law degrees, but because most universities set a rule that you must take at least 50% of the academic qualification with them, they have inflated the list of subjects to magically arrive at a number of modules that I cannot help noticing just happens to be exactly half their entire diploma of law degree. Let’s call this The Degree-Granting Institution Greed Rule.

The second is that the typical university likes to massage course content or change course codes every few years in order to be able to say that the module you passed four or five years ago is outdated or no longer part of the degree program. Estate Planning has become Succession Planning, and while they look ostensibly similar, we rewrote the module pitch simply to emphasise different keywords. Let’s call this The Curriculum Re-Badging Greed Rule.

The third arises because I cannot help but noting that even spending tens-of-thousands of dollars and completing ten more modules with them does not actually qualify me to be on the register. You see, after I spend 18-24 months completing those ten modules, they then want me to spend another 6-12 months completing their Legal Practice Course (LPC) - what would be my fifth law degree. And that leaves aside the potential for delay where not all modules run in any given academic year, and the 3-6 months in the middle again waiting for them to re-accredit my qualifications and decide that I have finally met their latest round of requirements. This means they have students who started in February this year who will potentially qualify and get a practicing certificate before me, even though they started fresh with no background in law and I started with three degrees, three years of teaching law modules at three UK universities, while supervising law research student projects and publishing legal research and book chapters. Let’s call this the We Don’t Want You In Particular To Qualify So We Are Going To Make It As Difficult And Unlikely As Possible Rule. Or maybe even the Screw You Rule.

It could be any one. It could be all three.

I don’t know.

You decide.

But I sit here with ten academic qualifications. Not one leads to a tangible job outside the academic industrial complex…

And we know how welcome I am there.