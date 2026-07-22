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Paul Charles Gregory's avatar
Paul Charles Gregory
Jul 22

Try DMSO. I have a device with diluted DMSO in a bottle to treat eye. A Midwestern Doctor has written extensively on how DMSO can improve many severe eye conditions.

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Dr Scott McLachlan's avatar
Dr Scott McLachlan
Jul 23

For anyone who thinks that I might be a malingerer... ask Prof Fenton. I had major emergency invasive surgery to my left (non functioning) eye in 2019 while I was employed on his research project. I had a medical certificate that said I should have a minimum of two weeks, and up to two months, of fully paid sick leave. Given that I am quite driven and not only want to finish the thing I am doing, but usually have three or four other things in progress or waiting in the wings, I have never been one to stop - even for my own good. Prof Fenton found me back at my desk four or five days after the surgery sporting the latest fashion in huge head-circumnavigating pressure bandages to keep the left eye, adnexa (the tissues around the eye),muscles and nerves from swelling too far. Even though I was in pain I had become so damn bored at home and found daytime TV to be nothing more than brainrot. I wanted to do something, so I sat at my desk at work grading academic papers and finalising my draft PhD thesis. That is me. I can work through headaches, migraines and even the rheumatic-like symptoms, and would do so gladly. It is the blurry double/triple vision and light sensitivity that has made it impossible to work. If someone would only fix that. I can tolerate the rest.

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