The process of being invited to my first job interview after almost 50 curt rejection emails in two weeks quickly deteriorated last Friday into another example of why academia is arrogant, self-serving and corrupt. And needs reform.

Just before lunch last Thursday I was emailed by a very apologetic office administrator inviting me to interview with her ‘boss’ in what was only 48 business hours from her message. While she acknowledged the incredible short notice, she seemed more concerned about my potential and mandatory commute to the office five-days-a-week if I was offered the job. Around an hour later I received the calendar invite and Teams meeting link.

The next email I received was from her ‘boss’, the research systems IT Manager, after lunch the following day, Friday - and only 24 business hours before the interview was scheduled to occur. This curt, unapologetic and far less congenial message told me that he, presumably under the direction and guidance of another person, the senior clinical researcher for the health information system, would be meeting with me on Monday and required me to complete four questions contained in an attached document. The email made it seem like they would be simple questions that could be easily answered in a single paragraph each. Oh… and he wanted the answers back as quickly as possible so they could consider them prior to the ‘interview’.

The document provided a 1.5 page ‘scenario’ - except calling it a scenario is akin to observing a Scottish highland creek and calling the water you see 25 Year Old Sherry Cask Single Malt Whiskey. It unashamedly lacked any real detail and told you nothing about the environment, stakeholders, users or technologies in use beyond the statement that the plan is a migration into centrally managed network and storage and a small number of generic terms: Desktops, Linux, VMs, Virtual Servers and Lab Equipment. It told you nothing about the systems, equipment, types of applications or data in the existing platform, nor whether these were available or had to be defined and created in the future location. However, and in stark contrast, the questions asked you to describe in detail actual methods and the names of the specific software tools you would use or might need to migrate and integrate the ‘systems’ [not] described in the generic and detail-absent ‘scenario’. It called for you to provide some sort of plan for a migration you knew nothing about, and for managing the needs and expectations of users and support teams whose needs and abilities were an entirely unknown quantity.

Essentially, and as was confirmed when I raised this issue by return email, what they sought was for you to tell them how you would do their project without actually knowing anything about their project. It honestly seemed more like they wanted me to give away any commercial advantage someone like me has from having done multiple migration and datacentre consolidation projects by telling them how to do it and with what, so they could do it themselves without ever once having to pay me a penny. And that leaves aside that every single one of those migrations was different based on the difference in systems, networks, applications, services and people involved.

Don’t get me wrong - I can understand trying to evaluate whether a person has the necessary knowledge, skills and experience needed for a job. However, I think that the approach used here tells you a lot about the type of person you would be working for, and how they deal with the personal medical information of the potentially tens to hundreds of thousands of patients they have in this medical records research system that they need to migrate from its own server room into the main university datacentre.

In any project, but especially an IT project where functionality must be maintained throughout (Q3 of the document), nothing should be rushed or pushed through at the last minute - not even selection and interviewing of the IT resource that will be undertaking the work. Already here we can see that last minute requirements definitions and demands are something that may be normal operating procedure for this research systems IT Manager - and I have learnt through bitter experience that is a bad thing. If your manager is willing to do this sort of thing to you at this early stage in your [potential] working relationship, then he will very likely be the type of person who will chop and change requirements on you at a moments notice… And worse. I have had IT and Project Managers like this come at me as the solution architect or my development and engineering team and make significant late-stage demands late on a Friday (as this chap was doing to me) that they were aware of well before (he could have had his admin girl send me the document the day before, no?) - and which I have seen ruin the plans of more than one weekend for some number of people. This last-minute-unexpected-demands type of manager creates chaos and significant stress in a team, making it difficult for the workers to know what priorities they are supposed to be working towards because the priotities chop and change with each demand. It demonstrates poor planning, a lack of boundaries, and that the ‘team’ is run more alike their own personal fiefdom. It creates an environment for poor decision-making, distraction, and unintended mistakes, which isn’t a good or comfortable place to be.

More significantly, it can also demonstrate that they are risk tolerant, may not follow change control processes and will visit other unrealistic expectations on their staff - except that what is important to note in this case is that he is being risk tolerant about, and stressing out the engineers that have power over and access to, your personal health data. The system involved in this case holds electronic health records and patient data related to tens or possibly hundreds of thousands of patients of a particular and clinically significant type who have had a particular clinical diagnostic test.

If nothing else, it strongly suggests he is playing fast and loose with your private health information, and sadly, this is a common theme seen over and over again with health records in the control of academics.

But more on that tomorrow…

