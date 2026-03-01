For the past two weeks I have been auditing a couple of introductory modules that are shared across the first year Nursing and Midwifery degrees at one of Australia’s more prominent universities. While I am finding the quality and depth of content lacking, and the constant Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DIE) pandering almost coma-inducing, it has been the replacement of what should be clinical nursing and Australia-focused public health content with globalist agendas that has been truly shocking.

One key course presents itself as providing nurses and midwives with a foundational understanding of Australian healthcare culture, public health and social care models. However, my review finds it is entirely captured, with the first five weeks of lectures focusing on a mix of overturned, superseded or otherwise misguided WHO frameworks - several that are actually not in use or relevant to the Australian context, and ideological inculcation with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

If that wasn’t bad enough, the first assignment prescription takes the student completely outside of what is supposed to be the Australian context…

That’s okay, you might say. They are just learning about healthcare in another country. Except, sadly, at no point in the ten-week module does the topic return from these globalist ideological agendas to actually help the student to learn about the Australian context.

Let us briefly consider the UN SDGs for a moment…

The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) were adopted in 2015 to replace the previous and largely ineffectual UN Millennium Development Goals (MDG). The SDG manifesto describes 17 goals which in turn have 169 targets - a list comically described as too many items and too little content for each one, 169 Commandments that are worse than useless, and a high-school wish list on how to save the world. The SDGs are at best another stark lesson in preachy performative art by the rich and political classes. At worst, they are another wealth generation exercise by the rich dressed up as altruism for the poor.

Focus: For many of the goals, but especially poverty (Goal 1) and hunger (Goal 2), the UN’s focus is solely on those at one end of the spectrum who lack or under-consume, with no attention given to the even larger group at the other end of the spectrum who over-consume. Effectively, the UN focus is on increasing essential resources for the poor who cannot fulfill basic needs like food and water, with no regard for reducing over-consumption by the rich who often excessively waste those same resources.

Poverty: The UN defines poverty overly broadly and in terms that go beyond simply being poor or a lacking income. Under the term poverty they include limited access to productive resources, education and other undisclosed basic resources. They also include social discrimination, exclusion, and the absence of participation in decision-making on indeterminate issues. By this incredible definition wealthy non-White people in Western countries who claim to have been the subject of microaggressions like derogatory comments are also living in poverty.

The UN applaud an almost 70% reduction in the number of people they claim were living in poverty in the 24 years between 1990 and 2014 (an average of 2.9% annually), but complain that this annual reduction was seen to slow between 2014 and 2019. This omits that it is not uncommon for such public measures to slow, especially as interventions that bring the biggest ‘wins’ become exhausted and different approaches are required to address less common, more remote, or previously unknown causes for the target issue.

While Target 10.1 seeks to achieve income growth in the bottom 40% of people at higher than the national average, the SDGs are silent as to how or even whether this can be achieved. This means that in the UN SDGs, gross financial inequality gets largely overlooked. Already the UN have had to backpedal on the original SDG document targets. Goal 1 in the ratified 2015 version sought to end global poverty by 2023 with no population anywhere on the planet living below the poverty line. While never admitting that the goal had failed, the current version available on the UN website has amended this goal to seek just the eradication of extreme poverty by 2030.

Growth: The SDGs focus heavily on growth. They seek to achieve harmony with nature through a call for sustainability in production and consumption, effectively calling for caps on or reductions in growth in agriculture and all other forms of production - while in stark contradiction Goal 8 is also calling for increases in growth of 7% or greater in less developed countries, and higher levels of overall productivity globally.

The UN SDGs assume growth resolves poverty, without establishing a relationship exists between the two. Global GDP in 1990 was US$22.99 Trillion, and had risen to US$75.8 Trillion by 2015 (a 230% increase) and US$111 Trillion by 2024 (a 383% increase). However, during the same periods the prevalence of food inadequacy (undernourishment) globally for people engaged in normal levels of activity remained the same, and for people involved in intense activity such as unmechanised agriculture rose by around 13%. This rebuts any suggestion of a causal relationship between growth and poverty.

Scale: The UN currently claim that 700 million of the currently 8.3 billion global population live in financial poverty which on their website they define as less than US$2.15 per day. However, it has been noted that in reports the UN used to estimate how many were living in poverty, they incredibly used unreliable self-selected and self-reported household surveys to estimate individual incomes and actually applied the lower rates of US$1.90 per day to define poverty, and later, US$1.25 per day to define extreme poverty. Some argue that setting the poverty line at such seemingly low amounts is insufficient to ensure adequate nourishment in many countries. However, first-hand accounts from, for example, Nigerians and Tanzanians suggests USD$1 per day has significant buying power and is more than adequate in their countries.

While setting a global poverty line at $3 per day (global line), Our World in Data state that poverty is an unequal measure usually based on where the individual lives (national line). In any event, the UN admit that even with absolute adherence to their 2030 UN SDG goals poverty will remain unchanged for the vast majority (86%).

The UN incredibly propose that every issue their SDGs seek to address, even the majority that are poorly defined or described, are global problems that necessitate limiting or withdrawing resources from, the imposition of a financial penalty on, and the mandatory curricular integration or embedded training that often produces backfire results of, the vast majority of the global population (>92%). This we are told is required to address issues for a mostly remote minority (<8%) that were either created by or only exist in the eyes of the extremely wealthy and political classes...

Or that they have publicly admitted are largely unsolvable problems even if we all accede to their SDG demands.

The example provided to students to emulate demonstrates the complete ignorance and stupidity of both the UN SDGs, and their application as a training tool to help nurses and midwives understand public health in Australia.

Leaving aside that there is no correlation between the health system of Yemen and that of Australia, there is little point disparaging Yemen for lacking access to healthcare and medical equipment, or for the high cost of what medical care is available. Yemen has been embroiled in decades of conflict, less than half of health facilities are functional, most clinical staff go months without adequate or even any pay, and in spite of all the WHO and UN SDG scenery chewing - the rich globalists and their ostensibly philanthropic organisations like Bill Gates and his Gates Foundation that fund much of the WHO and WEF, actively avoid funding actual front-line health services in countries like Yemen that desperately need that funding. Rather, they prefer to tell the citizens of countries like Australia through ideological teaching like the lessons of these universities that these problems are social and cultural issues of the citizens of the target country and that we, the average citizen of Western countries who are suffering our own inflation and high mortgages, should give even more to pay for it.

Wasting the time and academic fees of nursing and midwifery students, many of whom will struggle for decades to pay off their degrees, is reprehensible. That so many come out without even a basic understanding of proper anatomy, physiology and medicines and can potentially harm patients because they simply haven’t been taught properly, or believing that it is okay to adopt and foisted similar ideological propaganda to the psychological harm of their patients, is a sad indictment on every university and lecturer who teaches this globalist Marxist socialist nonsense.