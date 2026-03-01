Law, Health and Technology Newsletter

Law, Health and Technology Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Trudy Anrep
6h

How appaulling

Miles Davis
5h

It’s worse here in the us. They have been pushing this shit for over a decade now. I’m a physician. In addition to my cont Ed hours. The state has mandate we now take 5 additional courses every license renewal. My state requires: sexual harassment training (why? Not like it’s truly going to help). Child abuse (Dcfs is the worst org on the planet children die once taken by these goons. They go kissing thru the agency. Foster homes abuse the kids etc) cultural appropriation (total joke. Catering to immigrants and their belief system). Implicit bias. (From one of their test questions “if an African American walks into your office wearing a ski mask do you assume they are there to do you harm”? Clearly we’re supposed to trust a man pointing a gun at you is harmless). And dementia and Alzheimer’s. Why? How do they know this is the disease we have to know? Why not cancer or Parkinson’s. Or worse diabetes. So clearly they are creating the diseases in people. It will get worse for you. They program the masses. To normalize it thru your rv and radio. Netflix is the worst. All your shows will have mixed couples. Ads will have mixed couples. They want a master slaves race of brown people. Blended. Kalergi plan. This is the goal as their cult religion demands all nation of people to come together so their leper messiah returns. This is why they push this. Schools are worthless today.

