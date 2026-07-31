Hollywood Woke Keeps Hitting New Lows

If you believe the globalist-, alphabet soup activist group- and media-funded polls, somewhere from 5.5% to an inflated 9.3% (1 in 11) of Americans, but only around 3.6% (1 in 28) of Australians, identify as LGB blah blah whatever. The Australian statistics may be demonstrably more robust, given they come from the country’s national statistics regulator’s census data rather than a gay-or-trans activist group’s survey of teens in shopping malls. When you consider that most, if not all, of the rise in LGB whatever identification rates is in the current generation of teens, and much of that is confused teens who are still a long way from working out who they are being indoctrinated in schools and, as a result, coming out as gay or majority bisexual, the context behind the numbers becomes clear. Hollywood and the mainstream media began overrepresenting this minority group on our televisions in the mid-to-late 1990’s, increasing dramatically in the 2010’s. With the added promotion of gender identity, transgenderism and sexual orientation in classrooms from as young as four, it is no wonder that while in the over 50’s LGB whatever rates are under 2%, they are as high as 15% in today’s teens.

In America, around 1 in 10 marriages are interracial, with almost half being white and Hispanic couples, followed by white and Asian, and the smallest percentage, roughly 1 in 100 marriages, being a white and black couple. Yet, if Hollywood is to be believed the vast majority are between white and black people with one or more interracial couples in almost every recent modern show, including: Apples Never Fall, House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Ride or Die, Silo, The F Ward, See, Monarch, The Boys, Call the Midwife, The Diplomat, Fallout, Leverage: Redemption, Murderbot, The Pitt, For All Mankind, The Rookie and many more. Many long-running series like Greys Anatomy, The Walking Dead and Silo even move constantly between multiple interracial couples.

I have probably watched more television in the last couple of months than in the previous two or three years combined… although it could be more correctly described as listening while trying to decipher the goings on in front of me on a huge blurry screen. Based on the experience, I have a serious question for you. Have you noticed now how many new release movies and television shows have sunk to what I can only describe as woke sexual degeneracy?

We have seemingly become so desensitised to Hollywood’s overrepresentation of race and gender, their race-swapping of key characters in established storylines, the constant covert and overt references to mostly young people adopting all manner of alphabet soup personas and seventeen , thirty-five , over one-hundred made-up genders, and narratives that are more about misguided, misplaced and quite frankly fallacious feelings, so-called but imagined microaggressions, and scripts that manufacture and then feign offence for misgendering rather than any actually meaningful story. Not satisfied with having one, two or even three of these things in any given piece of media to appeal to what some have come to describe as the two-percenters, Hollywood is now taking things that most of us know probably go on somewhere out there in the real world, turning them into something completely vile, depraved and reprehensible, and then rubbing them into our faces constantly to create the impression they are happening in every household, every day, everywhere.

Not content with just having the occasional gay or lesbian couple who kiss or go on a date, Hollywood is constantly coming up with ways to normalise all manner of deviancy, sexual perversion and grossly immoral behaviour.

Take, for example, Euphoria. Euphoria is an exceedingly degenerate television series that includes: (1) a transgender story arc that sees a young high-school boy presented as Jules, the new eccentric girl in class who the shows protagonist, an already out lesbian teen called Rue, becomes infatuated with and eventually proposes having children and a marriage-relationship with – which would make a mockery of her own lesbianism by turning it into something that is only about the external appearance of her lover and not their actual gender. Jules is presented in later series’ as the artist mistress of a wealthy and happily married man who is still involved in a long and sexually productive relationship with his wife. The audience is told the wife is aware and in full support of her husband’s keeping the trans-identified cross-dressing Jules in an expensive penthouse apartment to facilitate the gay sex scenes that play out before the audience; (2) drug fuelled rape, including the choking and statutory rape of a minor and the clear implication that the show’s protagonist is being drugged to enable her repeated rape to repay her drug debt; (3) requests by actresses and fans to cut unnecessary and immoral nude scenes that included themes of torture porn and paedophilia; (4) drug taking and drug smuggling, with young girls being made to swallow condoms of fentanyl, preparing to defecate those condoms into kitchen equipment, with faeces trickling down their legs because they didn’t make it to the kitchen equipment in time, and worse – a dog actually licking the laxative-motivated excrement from the young girl’s leg; and (5) a marriage in which the male partner is motivated by mafia-style extortion and the loss of his own fingers and toes to encourage and support his young wife making Only Fans content and eventually having sexual intercourse with a male influencer who runs an Only Fans house exploiting similar young women. These things do not occur in one or a few episodes – they appeared in some way in every episode across the entire three year run of the show.

The recent show Furious in only the first two released episodes includes: (1) themes of child rape and child sexual exploitation; (2) normalisation of the idea that police, judges and others in the criminal justice system should have access to brothels in which sometimes underage girls are made available to help them relax from their stressful jobs; (3) simulated abuse and violence against one such underage girl in a corner shop across the road from a brothel frequented by police officers; (4) that young girl, the protagonist of the show, is presented as a black-widow style character who flirts and sometimes has intercourse with former male patrons of the brothel only to gain access in order to drug them with fentanyl and sometimes graphically murder them; and (5) a much older black female FBI agent who, instead of simply saying she once slept with a younger judge that she can use to get a warrant, describes her ‘relationship’ as ‘a judge I used to fuck… the man couldn’t lick a pussy to save his life but he knew when to shut up’.

In the two One Mile movies starring Ryan Phillippe we are presented with a storyline in which the solution to a group of sovereign citizen’s wives and daughters becoming unable to bear children due to the government allowing a chemical plant to release toxic chemicals into the water surrounding their island home, is the selection, abduction and rape of attractive young teenage girls for the purpose of repopulating their small community. That this movie was released with a sequel is disturbing in and of itself because it suggests that the protagonist hero, Phillippe’s character who is the father of one abducted teenage girl, rescues his daughter but does nothing to report the group of degenerate men who are controlling and abusing women and girls already taken to the island.

Beyond these, there are trailers on YouTube that you can look up for yourself that promote movies with similar immoral themes. One randomly presented to me by the algorithm this morning was for a movie in which a formerly heterosexual but long single woman decides to try and find a date to take to her heterosexual friend’s wedding. It is clear from the trailer that by the end of the movie and for a variety of reasons that are probably more correctly about her (lack of) personality, hangups and ‘issues’, she ‘discovers’ a lesbian sexual relationship with her friend and breaks up that friend’s pending nuptials.

Are you, like me, sick of the current Hollywood contest to see who can make the most offensive and degenerate nonsense available on screens?

Book Launch

The inimitable Professor Norman Fenton has released a new and amazing book that you all need to check out - The Capture of Academia: How Universities Shape Power, Silence Dissent, and Influence Society.

With narratives that will appeal to any reader Professor Fenton, the man who supervised my own PhD, who I like to think shaped who I am today, and the person who introduced math to my now thirteen-year-old math prodigy son, describes the corruption on campuses and manipulation of your and my children who have studied there. With nearly 50 years in academia, he describes the initially gradual communist political changes he saw at elite and open-admission universities alike. An ideological takeover that gained massive momentum during the last decade or so, overwhelming all aspects of society from the mainstream media to healthcare; that has changed how people think, or how they want to be perceived as thinking, having a ubiquitous and unquestioningly deleterious impact on everything from our children’s education and interpersonal relationships, to religious practice and judicial verdicts. When Norman saw his students and colleagues being pushed out of academia for imagined sleights and sometimes little more than the whiteness of their skin, and was then pushed out himself, he could be silent no longer. This is an impassioned book written by one of the few people who has all the receipts and can actually show you how and where it all went wrong.

I am not just recommending it because the various punitive harms visited on me in academia are also mentioned by name in the book. I recommend it to you because it is possibly the last proper memoir of a decent and respectable academic you are likely to see. It’s an equally serious and humorous rollercoaster ride that doesn’t just tell you what went wrong, where and how, but challenges us all to right the ship for our children and grandchildren’s sake.

The Capture of Academia is available only at Amazon for the low price of GBP£11.95 or AUD$22.94: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0HBGCDQHG

The Strangest Thing

The last thing I am going to mention in this potpourri post is that since my last post, I have accidentally stumbled on something that almost entirely mitigates my symptoms - blurred and diplopic/triplopic vision, photophobia (light sensitivity), pain in the nasal space, in and below my right eye, upper jaw pain, temporal headache,pain in the upper right of my neck where it meets my skull, and migraine.

After seeing multiple doctors whose responses went from telling me there was nothing wrong to if there is something wrong, don’t worry. Go home and it will go away, growing despondent and, as I suggested in my last post, preparing to give up, I spent the first half of the next day in bed unable to see properly and nauseous when I stood. By midday I was completely fed up and forced myself to get up. I sat on the couch listening to my son doing his HSC (Australian)/A Level (UK)/College (USA) chemistry lessons and trying to work out if there was any single symptom I could actually do something about there and then that might mean I might be able to better tolerate the rest. Given I had found all manner of eye drops, migraine medications and opioids seemed to do nothing, and NSAIDs only worked for a short time after which they just made things slightly more bearable, I needed to do something different. At that time the pain in the back of my right nostril was the ‘loudest’ symptom, so I decided to put a little 2% lidocaine anaesthetic gel on it. At worst it would do nothing, and at best at least my nose would no longer hurt.

Two or three minutes in and the searing pain in the back of my right nostril stopped. “Well,” I thought. “That worked! I will just relax here for ten minutes with my eyes closed then go make a cup of coffee.” Seven to ten minutes in and the pain in and under my right eye was gone. Then the pain in my top jaw and the sensitivity in what that day was the upper second molar on my right side went away. A minute or two after that and the temporal headache dissolved, along with the pain on the right side of the top of my neck where it meets my skull disappeared. Finally, and most amazingly of all, my vision started to clear up. I started to be able to see items at a distance more clearly.

Over the last couple of days I have had to apply the lidocaine gel twice more as the nostril andeye pain and headache tried to resume. My distance vision is back to perfect acuity, but my close-up vision still comes and goes. That I have gotten two-to-three hours each day for three days that I could bear to look at my computer screen has been nothing short of transformative. I have managed to finalise the first three chapters of the Letby book, sorted some paperwork I had needed to do for weeks, sent a few emails… and written this post. When I told the GP of my incredibly simple if temporary ‘fix’ he decided to refer me to Ear, Nose and Throat and Neurology specialists. That expensive fun is to come, as I await appointments. But for the moment, having some albeit limited life back, a few hours each day, is better than no life at all.

Thank you all for your warm wishes and suggestions. Some, I have taken to heart and put into practice. Others I am seriously looking into.